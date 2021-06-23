Power Rangers Zeo Cogs Army Building Soldiers Arrive With Hasbro

Power Rangers fans are in for a real treat as Hasbro reveals their new Lighting Collection release with Cogs soldiers 2-pack. These mechanical servants appear in Power Rangers Zeo and are foot soldiers for the powerful Machine Empire. Standing 6" tall, these Cogs will have 20 points of articulation as well s a variety of swappable parts and accessories. For weapons, the Zeo Cogs come with spear weapons and a nice set of blast effects. The Cogs will also feature some amazing swappable heads to show off their terrifying robotic Open Faces. These Cogs will come in box set that features some great artwork making these the perfect army building figures for any Power Rangers fan. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zeo Cogs are priced at $41.99. They are set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"These 6-inch Lightning Collection Zeo Cog figures feature premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, Cog spear weapon accessories, extra heads with "open" faces, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! Includes: 2 figures, 6 accessories, and extra heads and extra hands"

This Lightning Collection action figure 2-pack includes 2 Cogs with premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Zeo season

The Zeo Cogs pack includes character-inspired accessories, including a blast effect piece and swappable heads and hands for multiple poses

The evil Machine Empire sends its foot soldier Cogs to battle the Power Rangers

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.