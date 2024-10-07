Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

Pre-Built Legions Armory Knights Coming Soon from Four Horsemen

Step into the world of Mythic Legions as Four Horsemen has unveiled some new teasers for some upcoming and exclusive figures

LegionsCon 2024 is also upon us, arriving in November, which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Four Horsemen Studios and the 10th anniversary of Mythic Legions. One thing that is arriving at this year's LegionsCon is the Legions Armory Experience, which will allow attendees to build their own custom Legions Knight. However, Four Horsemen has also unveiled that pre-built Armory Knights Mythic Legions figures will also arrive in early 2025. These figures will be 1 per person, but there will be 10 different Armory Knights featured in red, green, purple, black, and brown colors. Four Horsemen will also offer a limited edition All-In bundle with these ten figures, allowing for your army to grow to new levels. This release and LegionsCon go hand in hand, so be sure to get the build you want at the con before it sells out in early 2025 online. Be on the lookout for this Armory Knights In-Stock sale next year and the convention experience in New Jersey for LegionsCon 2024, November 9-10.

Pre-Built Armory Knights Coming to StoreHorsemen.com "Here are the 10 Armory Knights which will be offered early next year as In Stock items. One word of caution we will offer – when these are offered at StoreHorsemen.com , they will be limited to the fixed number we have in stock. We plan to limit purchases to 1 of each figure per-person, and we still expect that they will sell out very fast despite the large number of Armory Knights we have made."





"These figures will be individually packaged and buying a variety (we will offer a limited number of "All Ins" with all 10 builds) will allow you to create your own "Armory Experience" at home! Stay tuned for a sale date announcement on the Armory Knights in early 2025. If you want to enjoy the Armory Experience in person, be sure to get to LegionsCon 2024!"

