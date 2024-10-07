Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions
Pre-Built Legions Armory Knights Coming Soon from Four Horsemen
Step into the world of Mythic Legions as Four Horsemen has unveiled some new teasers for some upcoming and exclusive figures
Article Summary
- Explore Mythic Legions with pre-built Armory Knights from Four Horsemen coming in early 2025.
- LegionsCon 2024: Build your custom Legions Knight and celebrate Four Horsemen's 25th anniversary.
- Early 2025 online sale offers 10 diverse Armory Knight figures, limited to 1 per person.
- Limited edition All-In bundle available with all 10 Armory Knights for ultimate collection.
LegionsCon 2024 is also upon us, arriving in November, which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Four Horsemen Studios and the 10th anniversary of Mythic Legions. One thing that is arriving at this year's LegionsCon is the Legions Armory Experience, which will allow attendees to build their own custom Legions Knight. However, Four Horsemen has also unveiled that pre-built Armory Knights Mythic Legions figures will also arrive in early 2025. These figures will be 1 per person, but there will be 10 different Armory Knights featured in red, green, purple, black, and brown colors. Four Horsemen will also offer a limited edition All-In bundle with these ten figures, allowing for your army to grow to new levels. This release and LegionsCon go hand in hand, so be sure to get the build you want at the con before it sells out in early 2025 online. Be on the lookout for this Armory Knights In-Stock sale next year and the convention experience in New Jersey for LegionsCon 2024, November 9-10.