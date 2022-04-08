Pre-order Arrive for S.H. Figuarts The Batman 1/12 Scale Figure

Earlier this week, we saw the tease for Tamashii Nations next S.H. Figuarts 1/12 scale figure with The Batman. The Bat is back in Gotham and ready to clean up the mess that The Riddler has created with a brand new figure. Coming in at 6" tall, the Dark Knight is loaded with detail and accessories that will get fans excited. The Batman will feature a fabric cape and is loaded with swappable parts with 2 head sculpts, including an alternate Bruce Wayne sculpt, an alternate chest piece, and 5 pairs of hands. As for accessories Tamashii Nations included a Batarang, handcuffs, adrenaline pen, and 2 Grapnel launchers. This figure is exactly what fans are looking for, and a fabric cape really does change up the game. The Batman S.H. Figuarts figure from Tamashii Nations is live right here for $94.99 with an October 2022 release. I am sure we will be getting a Catwoman and maybe even a Riddler in the Figuarts later on down the road, so stay tuned.

"From the new film "The Batman" Batman joins the S.H.Figuarts lineup. Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/12 scale figure includes a cloth cape with integrated posing wire, and an unmasked face portrait of Bruce Wayne featuring the black paint around his eyes as seen in the film. Both faces use Tamashii Nations' Digital Printing technology to capture the actor's likeness in fine detail. Other included accessories are the Bat Knife that forms from his chest emblem, handcuffs, grapnel launchers, and the adrenaline pen."

Product Features

6 inches (15.24cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

From the movie, The Batman

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Real fabric cape

Box Contents

Batman figure

2 Head sculpts

5 Pairs of hands

Alternate chest piece

Batarang

2 Grapnel launchers

Handcuffs

Adrenaline pen