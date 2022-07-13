Pre-Orders Arrive For McFarlane Toys New 52 Static Shock Figure

Virgil Hawkin's is coming to us straight out of the DC Comics New 52 era with a brand new DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys. McFarlane had recently teased Static Shock would be heading our way, and it looks like pre-orders have started to arrive. We finally get a full look at this new 7" figure as Static is ready to put a shock to your system. The sculpt is straight from the New 52 era of comics featuring his unique choice of yellow goggles, trench coat, and super suit. It does look like a couple of accessories are included with two electric attachments for his arms and a hexagon hoverboard.

Of all the Static Shock designs to pick from, I am curious why they would choose this one? There is some pretty sweet Static costume from the current era of DC Comics. Plus, the animated series Static Shock has a massive fandom, and that figure would have flown off the shelves. McFarlane Toye has don animated figures before, so what is stopping them now. Either way, it is nice to see Static Shock finally getting a new action figure, and he is priced at $19.99. The New 52 Static is set for an August 2022 release and pre-orders are live and found here.

"A typical nerdy high school student with a passion for science and pop culture, Vergil Hawkin's life changed dramatically after he got caught up in a local gang war and was doused with an experimental chemical that contained a mutagen agent. This led to him gaining a variety of electromagnetic powers, and as a big fan of comic books, Vergil decided to use his powers to help clean up his community and save the innocent. A fun, humorous individual in his normal life, these aspects of Vergil's personality shine in his superhero persona as well, and Static is well known for his witty banter and good-heartedness."

Static Shock figure

Static Saucer

2 Electric blast effects

Base

Trading card