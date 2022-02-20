President Loki Variant Returns with Iron Studios Newest Marvel Statue

Loki introduced us to the growing multiverse, and in the final episodes, we got to see some pretty sweet Loki variants. One of them was President Loki, which originally made his debut in Marvel Comics, so it was nice to see him come to life in the MCU. Most of these variants fell by the end of the series, but Iron Studios has brought Mr. President back as they reveal their next Marvel Studios 1/10 Art Scale statue. President Loki is ready to be inaugurated into your Marvel collection, and he stands 9.8" tall features a time displaced display base. The statue is nicely recreated from original Loki references and is a perfect limited edition collectible for any fan of the God of Mischief. Pre-orders for this variant are already live right here and he is priced at $149.99 and is set to release in Q4 2022.

"Iron Studios present Loki President in a never-before-seen statue. In a place out of time and space, in the underground hideout where alternate versions of the God of Mischief coexist, one of them, in the position of a leader, expresses his plan of completely taking control, surrounded by his followers. Arrogant and narcissist, he displays in his head a smaller version of his helmet with horns and dresses a formal suit with waistcoat and tie in shades of green, yet a bit ragged and worn out, but still aligned to the job that he wishes to conquer. Without "losing the hand" of their future releases, Iron Studios present the statue "Loki President Variant – Loki – Art Scale 1/10″, with the elected commander of the army of Loki's variants."

"On a pedestal that brings elements and references of their hideout, Loki President Variant is already available for Pre-Order, and is the second statue by Iron Studios derivative of the acclaimed TV series Loki from the streaming channel Disney+, third series of the MCU produced by Marvel Studios, with a second season already in production. Check out also the statue "Alligator Loki – Loki – Art Scale 1/10″ available for Pre-Order. Presented in the annual virtual event Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition, check this and many other news on Iron Studios' YouTube channel and social media."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9.8 in (H) x 5.9 in (W) x 3.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.7 lbs

MSRP: USD 149,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022