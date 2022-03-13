Princess Peach Comes to LEGO With New Super Mario Expansion Set

It looks like LEGO is continuing to expand their presence in the Mushroom Kingdom as they announce a new Expansion Set. Like previous expansion, a new character is on the way as well, with Princess Peach arriving this time. Just like Mario and Luigi, this interactive figure will be able to earn digital coins, power-ups, and interact with all of the already releases courses. LEGO is not just releasing Princess Peach by herself with her own Expansion Set with Peach's Castle that features stained glass design, Bob-bomb painting, Goomba cake, and so much more. Toadette, Ludwig, and Bowser also are included allowing for even more Super Mario LEGO adventures to commence. Princess Peach arrives at LEGO Super Mario in August 2022, and Peach's Castle Expansion set is priced at $129.99, with pre-orders not live yet but can be found here.

"Let kids add an iconic location to their LEGO® Super Mario™ universe with the Peach's Castle Expansion Set (71408). It features a throne room with a spinning wall to reveal Bowser, Peach stained-glass window, a Bob-omb painting with an Action Tag, cake with a Goomba hiding inside, Special Pipe: Peach's Castle, Time Block, 'broken' bridge, fruit bowl with a purple fruit and more. (Note: the 71360, 71387 or 71403 Starter Course is required for interactive play.)A top gift for kids aged 8 and up, this toy playset includes 5 Super Mario™ characters and is ideal for solo or social play. Download the LEGO Super Mario app for building instructions."

Highly detailed Peach's Castle (71408) – Children can add an iconic location to their LEGO® Super Mario™ world with this challenge-packed Expansion Set

5 LEGO® Super Mario™ toy figures – Bowser, Ludwig, Toadette, a Goomba and a Bob-omb

Authentic features – A Special Pipe: Peach's Castle, Time Block, Peach stained-glass window, Bob-omb painting with a hidden Action Tag, cake with a Goomba hiding inside, a purple fruit and more

Throne room – Help LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (figures not included) activate the slider platform to spin the wall and reveal Bowser, then jump on the triggers to flip him over

Gift for ages 8 and up – Give this 1,216-piece set as a birthday or holiday gift to trendsetting kids who own a LEGO® Super Mario™ Starter Course (71360, 71387 or 71403), which is required for play

Rebuild and mix – Measuring over 11.5 in. (30 cm) high, 14 in. (36 cm) wide and 18.5 in. (48cm) deep in its basic formation, this modular set can be combined with other LEGO® Super Mario™ sets