PureArts Debuts New Batman 1/1 Scale Cowl Replica from The Flash

Bring home a piece from the greatest Batman of all-time with PureArts latest replica cowl set that comes right from the big screen

PureArts is stepping into the DC Multiverse as they debut another replica cowl from The Flash. This marks the second The Flash 1;1 replica we have seen, with Barry Allen's Cowl kicking things off first, which can be seen here. This new replica brings a popular Batman cowl to life, with Michael Keaton's Dark Knight returning once again. PureArts has modified their previous 1989 Cowl Replica for this new 2023 version that features a bat logo and a The Flash base. A PureArts Exclusive version is also releasing that features a mini replica of the Batwing. Both versions will be pretty limited, with the standard coming in at 1,350 pieces and the exclusive at only 150. This is not a cheap Batman collectible, but a worthy one for the whopping price of $799.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with Payment Plans and a Q2 2024 release.

The Flash Batman 1:1 Replica Cowl Exclusive Editon

"You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts." – Batman. Please welcome Batman™ back to PureArts! The legendary Super Hero returns in the form of a much requested collectible: "The Flash" Batman™ 1/1 Scale Cowl Replica. This highly requested collectible is the fifth in our series of life-sized Batman™ art pieces. Made from the same unique poly-hybrid material as our 1989 Batman™ Cowl Replica, this cowl reflects the updated suit worn in the 2023 DC Movie: The Flash. This art mask was designed and crafted with true-blue DC and Batman™ fans in mind.

Limited to only 150 units, the PureArts.com Exclusive Edition includes a free miniature replica of Batman's™ custom-built air combat vehicle: the Batwing!

PRODUCT FEATURES

Hyper-detailed sculpt of Batman's™ Cowl from the movie "The Flash"

Poly-hybrid mixed media for accurate prop texture and feel

Batman™ emblem on chest

Textured "The Flash" branded base

Exclusive Item: mini replica of the Batwing

PRODUCT DETAILS

Poly-hybrid

Licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC

Scale: 1:1

Edition Size: Exclusive Edition 150 / Non-Exclusive Edition 1350

Availability: North America, UK, European Union, Middle East and Africa only

Estimated Delivery: Q2 2024

