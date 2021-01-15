Big Trouble In Little China Jack Burton Q-Fig Arrives from QMx

Quantum Mechanix is bringing back the hit action film Big Trouble In Little China as they announced their newest Q-FIg Elite figure. Truck driver Jack Burton finds himself caught in a chaotic battle in Chinatown with an ancient Chinese Prince. This Kurt Russel film is back as the newels Q-Fig from Quantum Mechanic captures the final battle in Chinatown. Jack Burton comes to like wit this 5" figure, and from the character design to the diorama base, QMx really captured Big Trouble In Little China.

Big Trouble In Little China Q-Fig Elite reveal from QMx joins with Darkwing Duck, The Rocketeer, and Gargoyles as their newest reveals. The Big Trouble In Little China Jack Burton Q-FIg is packed with great detail and is in a fun display that will please fans old and new. Big Trouble In Little China does not get a lot of collectibles nowadays, so it is great to see such a cult classic film return once again. The Q-Fig Elite Jack Burton statue is set to release in July 2021 and will be priced at $29.99. Pre-orders for this figure and other recently unveiled Quantum Mechanix collectibles can be found located here.

"Big Trouble In Little China – Jack Burton Q-Fig Elite – Rough-and-ready truck driver Jack Burton talks a big game. When he's driving the Porkchop Express, he's the king of the road. But he's just entered a fantastical world he didn't even know existed, battling magical warriors and powerful sorcerers on the streets of Chinatown. All he wants is his truck back. All he's got is a throwing knife and a swagger that would make The Duke proud.

"Facing off against the villainous Lo Pan to save his friends, Jack embraces his inner hero… whether he likes it or not. Inspired by the John Carpenter film "Big Trouble in Little China", relive the camp and adventure of the 80s cult classic with the Jack Burton Q-Fig Elite. Our Jack Burton Q-Fig Elite presents the antihero just as he bursts into Lo Pan's headquarters to interrupt the mystic's wedding and foil his evil plans. Dressed in his iconic tank top, jeans and combat boots, Jack is armed only with the aforementioned throwing knife to fight Lo Pan and the Three Storms. No problem, right?"