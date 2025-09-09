Posted in: Collectibles, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: Home Depot, star wars

R2-D2 Arrives with New Holiday Star Wars x Home Depot Animatronic

The Force is strong with Home Depot as they debut some brand new Star Wars animatronics to impress the holiday season

Article Summary Home Depot unveils a 3.5 ft Star Wars R2-D2 animatronic perfect for holiday decorating indoors.

Features authentic R2-D2 sounds, servo-powered head rotation, and festive LED lights for Christmas or Halloween.

Motion sensor triggers movement and sounds, with easy plug-and-play setup and a convenient built-in timer.

Available soon for $299, R2-D2 pairs perfectly with other Star Wars characters like Darth Vader and Chewbacca.

This season, Home Depot invites Star Wars fans to bring the galaxy's beloved astromech closer to home with their latest animated creation. Standing an impressive 3.5 feet tall, R2-D2 comes to life with an impressive lifelike animatronic that features real servo-powered head rotation along with smooth forward and backward motion. Dressed in festive holiday flair, R2-D2 lights up with LED accents atop his dome and even mimics authentic sounds from Star Wars with five unique sound effects.

Activation is simple and dynamic with motion-triggered sensors that allow R2-D2 to spring into action as soon as someone approaches. These Home Depot animatronic creations are effortless to set up and have a plug-and-play feature with a built-in timer with 6 hours ON and 18 Hours OFF. Star Wars fans can bring home this replica R2-D2 for $299, and it will pair perfectly with the other animatronics like Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and even Chewbacca. R2-D2 is not live just yet, but he can be found on Home Depot online as well as in-store soon!

R2-D2 – Star Wars x Home Depot Animatronic

"New this holiday season, the 3.5 ft. Animated LED R2-D2™ has navigated its way to the Home Depot and may be the droid you are looking for. R2-D2™ is motion sensor activated and comes to life with lights, movement, and 5 classic R2-D2™ sounds. It moves forward and back, turns its head side-to-side and has an illuminated head. This indoor rated classic character comes with seasonal colored lights making it the perfect piece for both Christmas and Halloween."

Highlights

Indoor Use Only

Motion sensor activated

Servo motors in his head for lifelike movement; head turns left and right

Moves forward and back on platform

5 classic R2-D2™ sounds

Light up LED features in head

Illuminated seasonal colored lights for Christmas and Halloween

1-person assembly in 30 minutes

Plug-in power adapter included

Timer: 6 Hours ON / 18 Hours OFF

