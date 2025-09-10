Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Rachel Summers Arrives with New Marvel Legends Comic Book Wave

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed that new figures are in the way

Article Summary Rachel Summers joins Marvel Legends, expanding the Excalibur and mutant figure lineup for collectors.

Based on her Excalibur #1 appearance, this 6-inch figure features authentic comic-accurate details.

The set includes swappable heads, alternate hands, fiery Phoenix Force wings, and a mini comic book.

Pre-orders for Rachel Summers are live on Hasbro Pulse, with a new $27.99 price and January 2026 release window.

Hasbro has unveiled a new Mini Comics Marvel Legends wave, bringing some fan-favorite mutants. Collectors can now expand their Excalibur collection with Rachel Summers, the time‑traveling daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey from the "Days of Future Past" timeline. She first appeared in The Uncanny X‑Men #141 (January 1981) by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Introduced as a fierce survivor of a dystopian future where mutants were interned, she used her powers to fight for freedom and traveled to the present timeline. She took the mantle of Phoenix, seeking to redeem her mother's legacy, which grants her additional powers.

The fury of the Phoenix now comes to life with a new figure capturing her powers and appearance from Excalibur #1. Rachel Summers will come with two swappable heads, fiery wings, swappable hands, and a mini comic. Hasbro has increased the prices of Marvel Legends to $27.99, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a January 2026 release. Be on the lookout for other figures in this wave with Beast, Silver Surfer, Daredevil, Feral, and Black Widow.

Marvel Legends – Mini Comic Book Wave 2 – Rachel Summers

"In Excalibur #1 (1988), the once mutant-hunting Hound from a dark alternate future, Phoenix (Rachel Summers), teams up with fellow former X-Men to stop Mojo's Warwolves. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Phoenix (Rachel Summers) figure!"

"Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Excalibur #1 (1988), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 8 accessories, including 4 alternate hands, alternate head, Phoenix Force wings, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Excalibur #1 (1988)."

