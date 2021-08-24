Rambo Gets First Blood with New 1/6th Scale Figure from threezero

Threezero is back with another one of their amazing 1/6th scale action figure, and this time, we return to 1982. Coming out of Rambo: First Blood, John Rambo is back and ready to put up a fight with the help of threezero. Standing 12" tall, the ex-Green Beret is is loading him film accurate detail and a great sculpted head featuring likeness to the one and only Sylvester Stallone. Rambo comes packing his own arsenal with bow and arrow, knife, M16, and M249 to give his enemy hell. Other accessories that are included consist of a poncho, bandoliers, spear (with a removable knife), and a variety of swappable hands.

The Rambo: First Blood 1/6 John Rambo figure from threezero is loaded with a great sculpt, awesome accessories and will be a must-own collectible for any fans of this action film legend. No price has been revealed just yet, but we do know that the figure is expected to release at the beginning of 2022. Page links are live on threezero here, so be sure to check the link for more pictures and prepare for his releases soon.

"Rambo: First Blood – 1/6 John Rambo – An ex-Green Beret haunted by memories of Vietnam, he was once the perfect killing machine. Now he's searching for peace, but finds instead an over-zealous, small-town sheriff who's spoiling for a fight. Rambo: First Blood – 1/6 John Rambo is a 12" (~30cm) tall, fully-articulated collectible figure featuring a custom designed body, realistic likeness to the character's appearance in the 1982 film First Blood, and various weapon accessories to help John Rambo stay alive and outwit his pursuers."

12" (~30cm) custom designed action figure body

Realistic head sculpt matching the likeness of John Rambo

Heavy combat weathering

Headband

Grey tank top

Jeans

Belt

Boots

Poncho

Iron Wire

Accessories:

1 Survival Knife (with sheath)

1 Hunting Spear

1 M16A1 Assault Rifle

1 M60 Machine gun

5 Ammo belts

Exchangeable Hands:

1 pair of Fists

1 pair of hands for Assault Rifle

1 pair of hands for Machine Gun

1 right hand for Hunting Spear

1 left hand, relaxed