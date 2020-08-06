Rambo III Figure Getting a Second Production Run from Threezero

Threezero has announced that their exclusive Rambo III John Rambo is getting a second batch of figures. We originally covered this figure back in November and it sold out pretty fast but due to the high demand of this figure Threezero has opened up more orders. With the great likeness to Sylvester Stallone, and the huge set of accessories it is not surprising the demand is still there. With grenade launcher, RPG, bow and arrow, jacket, knife, and the perfect sculpt this is one Rambo collectible you better get the second time around.

It is not that often that companies like this reopen order for the 2nd batch of the figure. If you are a Rambo fan than make sure you get this figure before time runs out. The Rambo III 1/6th Scale John Rambo Figure from Threezero is priced at $199.99. They are expected to ship out by the end of 2020 and orders are already live and can be found here. Sales will stay open until August 10th and I believe this will be made to order make sure you get yours in if you missed it the first time. Bring John Rambo home with the second batch of figures today!

"Thank you for all the incredible enthusiasm and support for the Rambo III – 1/6 John Rambo! Due to the enormous demand, we will be producing a second production run of 1/6 John Rambo! Second run orders are now open at threezero Store, and pre-orders will remain open for five days, until August 10th at 6:00pm HKT (same day, 6:00am EDT)."

"Fully-articulated collectible figure featuring realistic likeness to the character's appearance in the 1988 film Rambo III as portrayed by actor Sylvester Stallone. 12 inches (~30cm) custom designed action figure body. Figure costs: 199USD / 1560HKD / 1420RMB with worldwide shipping included in the price."

Black bandana

Jade pendant

Military jacket

Tank top

Military watch

Military pants

Belt

Boots

Military bag

Exchangeable hands 1 pair of fists 1 right holding gun 1 left holding gun 1 right holding knife 1 left holding arrow 1 right holding bow



Weapons: Compound bow with quiver & 5 arrows C4 explosive x 1 Boot dagger x 1 Survival knife with sheath x 1 AK with M203 grenade launcher RPG-7 launcher

