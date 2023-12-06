Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, disney lorcana

Ravensburger Announces Disney Lorcana Chapter 3 with Into the Inklands

Get ready for another new magical journey with Ravensburger as they have announced a Set 3 of Disney Lorcana with Into the Inklands

The magic of Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 is already underway, as the latest set of cards arrived on December 1 at retailers. While fans are still rounding up packs for their collections, Ravensburger is getting ahead of everything by announcing another expansion for Disney Lorcana with Chapter 3: Into the Inklands! That is right, the beloved card game is ready to reach new heights with a whole new set of cards and new additions to the hit Trading Card Game. Not much is known about this set, but a couple of things are known like the reveal of new Location cards. These will add a new "twist" to your Lorcana games and Into the Inklands will also introduce new Disney properties like DuckTales, TaleSpin, and Treasure Planet!

Unveiling Into the Inklands! This new set includes Location cards that add a twist to gameplay. Disney properties like DuckTales, TaleSpin, and Treasure Planet add to the fun! Available at LGS on February 23rd and mass retail on March 8th.

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Awaits in 2024

We do get a quick glimpse of what is to come in the set with two new playmates, two new card sleeve designs, two deck boxes, and two Starter Decks for Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands. Moana and Experiment 626 are ready to enhance your gameplay with some gorgeous new mats. Scrooge McDuck and Robin Hood are ready to enhance your decks and cards with some fun new designs. Lastly, It appears an Amber and Emerald Starter Deck is on the way featuring 101 Dalmatians and Peter Pan. Scrooge McDuck and Moana are then taking on the Amber and Sapphire Starter Deck, and it will be curious to see what other secrets lie inside both of these Chapter 3 decks.

Lastly, we did get a look at the new Location Disney Lorcana cards but some new characters are featured throughout this reveal. This includes the return of Tinkerbell, Pirate Piglet, more Jafar, Adventurer Mickey Mouse, Pongo, and more love for Lilo & Stitch. This series is already hyping up some pretty big things and it is exciting to see Ravenburger keeping the magic of Disney Lorcana flowing. Ravensburger has stated that Chapter 3: Into the Inklands will arrive at Local Card Shops on February 23, 2024, with a retailer release on March 8, 2024. Restocks of Chapter 1: The First Chapter and Chapter 2: Rise of the Floodborn will be arriving the rest of the year, so be sure to finish your sets before we journey off into the Inklands!

