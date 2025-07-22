Posted in: Collectibles, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Gen Con, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Brings Plenty of Fun and Exclusives to Gen Con 2025

Gen Con announces that Ravensburger will be a Co-Sponsor of 2025 convention and they are bringing plenty of fun

Article Summary Ravensburger joins as a Co-Sponsor for Gen Con 2025, bringing exclusive games and event exclusives.

Attendees can grab Disney Lorcana promos, exclusive bundles, and limited-edition game add-ons.

Featured titles include Horrified: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Gloomies, Disney Villainous, and more.

Special tournaments and learn-to-play events for Disney Villainous, Rush Hour, and Lorcana await fans.

We mentioned yesterday that Gen Con has proudly welcomed Ravensburger as a Co-Sponsor for this year's 2025 event. This partnership gave Ravensburger some much-needed dedicated event space to showcase their upcoming games, including Disney Lorcana. They are offered quite a few exclusive Lorcana bundles as well as a Goofy – Emerald Champion Promo card, but that is not all. Plenty more games are attending Gen Con 2025 with more exclusives, gifts with purchase, and more. Highlights include a discount on Eye Found It! Fantasy Card Game, and Horrified: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, which will get a Limited-Edition Warlock Hero figure and an official Gen Con Pin Bazaar Red Dragon Pin. The Warlock Hero includes a Hero Tile and standee, expanding gameplay options.

Buyers of Gloomies ($39.99) will get a claw machine token for a plushie and a blind box pin, so who knows what fun you'll have unboxing. Ravensburger will also offer popular titles like Disney Villainous Unstoppable!, Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics, and Disney Villainous: Treacherous Tides, alongside puzzles such as Star Wars The Hyperspace Collection: The Mandalorian and Disney Puzzle Moment: Tinkerbell. A variety of events are also being offered at Gen Con, ranging from sold-out Horrified: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Learn-to-Play sessions to Disney Lorcana TCG competitions and puzzling challenges.

Notable tournaments include Gen Con's Third Annual Official Disney Villainous Tournament on Friday, featuring a single-elimination structure with 32 players vying for the title of "The Worst" and the iconic Golden Cauldron trophy. The Rush Hour Tournament on Sunday challenges players to solve increasingly difficult logic puzzles in a timed elimination format, with the winner taking home a Rush Hour Deluxe Edition game. Ravensburger was sure to bring some heat to Gen Con 2025, and if you are attending, then it will surely be worth it. Be sure to also try to snag up a Disney Lorcana Second Anniversary Bundle to snag up some soon to retire 1 – 4 Sets.

