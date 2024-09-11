Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Debuts New Disney Lorcana TCG Set with Azurite Sea

Get ready to explore the Azurite Sea as Ravensburger has unveiled their next set of Disney Lorcana cards with new characters, cards, and more

Article Summary Ravensburger reveals Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea, featuring new characters and cards from beloved franchises.

New starter decks: Emerald and Sapphire with Go Go and Gadget; Amber and Ruby with Treasure Planet and Pooh.

Stitch Collector's Gift Set includes a unique Stitch - Alien Buccaneer promo card and four booster packs.

Azurite Sea releases in local game stores on Nov 15, 2024, followed by a mass market release on Nov 25, 2024.

Ahoy! Ravensburger has finally unveiled that they are setting sail onto the Azurite Sea for their next set of Disney Lorcana. Get ready for a brand-new collection of cards featuring new and returning characters from the Disney landscape. Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea Will include two brand new franchises to the hit trading card game with Big Hero Six and The Rescue Rangers. Both of these new franchises will be featured in their upcoming starter decks, with the Emerald and Sapphire decks featuring Go Go and Gadget. The Amber and Ruby Starter Deck will feature the return of Treasure Planet in some pirate adventures from Winnie the Pooh.

The Disney Lorcana Trove Box will also return along for Azurite Sea with a new Stitch Collector's Gift Set that comes with a Stitch – Alien Buccaneer promo card, four booster packs, and a very sweet card portfolio. Azurite Sea will be filled with plenty of new pirate fun for Disney fans, and this new set will arrive at local game stores on November 15, 2024. It will then be followed by a mass market release, including stores like Walmart and Target, on November 25th.

Ravensburger Announces Disney Lorcana – Azurite Sea

"The Disney Lorcana TCG set Azurite Sea will include two starter decks featuring combinations of Ruby/Amber or Sapphire/Emerald ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD), booster packs of additional cards ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD), and a new Illumineer's Trove ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD). New accessories include two playmats featuring Elsa – The Fifth Spirit from Disney's Frozen and Donald Duck – Buccaneer. New card sleeves and deck boxes will feature Scar – Vengeful Lion from Disney's The Lion King and Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Wizard from Disney's Winnie the Pooh."

"Also hitting shelves in-time for the holidays is the Stitch Collector's Gift Set ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD). The set includes a Stitch-themed portfolio, four Azurite Sea booster packs and a unique "Stitch-Alien Buccaneer" water foil promo card with a stunning water-inspired foil treatment – the first time this type of foil treatment has been used in Disney Lorcana TCG!"

