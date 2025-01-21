Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Unveils New Disney Lorcana Set Details at London Toy Fair

Ravensburger is at London Toy Fair and they have revealed some new details for upcoming Disney Lorcana sets seven, eight, and nine!

Article Summary Ravensburger reveals Disney Lorcana Sets 7, 8, and 9 at London Toy Fair.

Set 7, Archazia's Island, launches March 7, 2025, featuring Disney's Bolt.

Set 8, Reign of Jafar, releases on June 6, 2025, with pre-events on May 30.

Set 9, Fabled, arrives in Q3, showcasing classic characters Mickey and Minnie.

London Toy Fair is underway and Ravensburger has unveiled some brand new details for their next set. Set 7 is titled Archazia's Island and will be launching on March 7, 2025, at local game stores, Disney Stores, and Disney Parks first. The mass retailer release will be followed two weeks later, on March 21, 2025. Archazia's Island awaits where new friendly pets will be found including a new franchise arriving on the island with Disney's Bolt! Ancient secrets are waiting to be discovered on this island, including Disney Lorcana's first original character, Archazia! As usual, Illumieer Troves, Booster Boxes, sleeves, and playmats will be released for this set. Two Archazia's Island Starter Decks are also on the way, with a Rub/Sapphire Deck featuring Beauty and the Beast, followed by the Steel/Amethyst Deck with Jafar and Iago from Aladdin.

Speaking of Jafar, it looks like the newfound island is about to see some dark times because following the release of Archazi'a Island is set 8 of Disney Lorcana with the Reign of Jafar. Jafar has taken over Archazia's Island, corrupting his beautiful world into his own kingdom. Only a teaser for Set 8 has been revealed, along with its release date for local card shops on June 6, 2025, with special Pre-Release events arriving on May 30, 2025. If that was not enough, Ravensburger has given collectors a better look at Set 9, which will be labeled Fabled. This Disney Lorcana set is expected to arrive in Q3, which will feature some Disney throwbacks, with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse leading the release.

Disney Lorcana continues to go strong with collectors and gamers, reaching new heights in stores, card shops, and tournaments. Three sets are already expected to arrive in 2025, with most likely one more hitting shelves in Q4 for the holidays. Bolt seems to be the newest franchise to arrive for Archazia's Island, with plenty of returning characters from Alice in Wonderland, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. Stay tuned for more coverage as we get closer to Archazia's Island, and we are all patiently awaiting more news about the first original Disney Locana character Archazia.

