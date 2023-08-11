Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Reach the Stars with the Transformers Lunar Cruiser Optimus Prime

The Leader of the Autobots has arrived from Hasbro with some new Transformers figures featuring new versions of the hero

Get ready for an out of this world Transformers collectible has Hasbro blasts off to outer space. Lunar Cruiser Optimus Prime has arrived, giving collectors another impressive authentic Takara Tomy release. This special edition figure was designed in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Toyota. Optimus Prime will be trading in his iconic semi-truck vehicle mode for a new and slick Lunar Cruiser inspired by its appearance from its pre-exhibition in 2019. Hasbro has included some accessories with a solar panel, antenna accessories, along with a nicely molded Matrix of Leadership in his chest. New space adventures await Transformers fans, and the Takara Tomy Lunar Cruiser Optimus Prime is priced at 474.99. He is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are live and located right here.

Transformers Takara Tomy Lunar Cruiser Optimus Prime

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with the Takara Tomy Transformers Lunar Cruiser Optimus Prime action figure! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, in collaboration with Canon, Inc. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions. Figure does not function as real camera."

Includes Figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Lunar Cruiser Optimus Prime premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product, designed in collaboration with JAXA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Toyota

2 ICONIC MODES: Transformers Lunar Cruiser Optimus Prime action figure converts between robot and lunar cruiser modes. This figure was designed to replicate the appearance of the lunar cruiser pre-exhibited in 2019.

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES & DESIGN: Comes with solar panel and antenna accessories. Features a molded Matrix of Leadership in the figure's chest. Solar panel accessory attach to the figure's shoulder, back, or in hand

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Lunar Cruiser Optimus Prime action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

