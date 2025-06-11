Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Resurrect Your Transformers Decepticons Army with the Help of Flatline

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Age of the Primes release as Autobots and Deceptions continue to battle for Earth

Article Summary Flatline, the Decepticon medic, joins Transformers Age of the Primes in a bold new Voyager Class figure.

This 7-inch action figure converts from robot to off-road vehicle in just 16 transformation steps.

Flatline comes loaded with accessories like a cannon, hand missiles, and menacing claw add-ons.

Perfect for collectors, pre-orders are live now for the November 2025 release at $34.99.

Flatline is not your average medic, he's a Decepticon specialist with a reputation for repairing fallen comrades. However, he has a bit of Doctor Frankenstein in him as he sometimes reprograms fallen allies for darker purposes. First introduced in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, this Deception would soon be expanded upon in the IDW comics. Flatline is both a scientist and a surgeon, often dealing in experimental upgrades, resurrection, or manipulation of damaged sparks.

Unlike Autobot medics like Ratchet, Flatline has little concern for ethics with the goal to maximize Decepticon strength, no matter the method. Flatline now joins Hasbro's Transformers Age of the Primes line with a new Voyager Class release. Standing 7" tall, this Decepticon is, oddly enough, the descendant of the strategic Prime known as Quintus Prime. This Transformers release converts into his off-load vehicle in 16 steps, and he comes with a cannon, hand missiles, and claw accessories. This villain is ready to join your Decepticon collection for $34.9,9 and pre-orders are already live with a November 2025 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Flatline

"Experience the epic universe of Transformers robots with the Transformers Flatline toy! The 7-inch (17.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to offroad vehicle in 16 steps. With intricate poseability and attachable accessories like hand missiles and a cannon, this Flatline action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

AGE OF THE PRIMES FLATLINE: This Transformers Flatline figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

7-INCH VOYAGER CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 7 inches (17.5 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND OFF-ROAD VEHICLE MODE IN 16 STEPS: This Decepticon figure converts between modes in 16 steps

