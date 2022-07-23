Retro Spider-Man Marvel Legends Scorpion Pre-Orders Arrive Today

Another member of Spider-Man's iconic Rogues Gallery has arrived from Hasbro! Coming to us right out of San Diego Comic Con 2022, new Marvel Legends figures have been revealed. Some of these figures are already going to be getting pre-orders tonight, one of which is Marvel's Scorpion. Mac Gargan is back and ready to crush the wall-crawler with a new Retro Marvel Legends Spider-Man figure. Scorpion comes in card backed packaging with a window, which is a huge plus at this rate, and he is packed with detail. He does not come with any accessories but instead features a bendable tail capturing the deadly villain's signature weapon.

As a Spider-Man fan, these Retro Marvel Legends figures are a dream come true, and they knocked Scorpion out of the park. Everything about this figure is an absolute treat, and he will be a welcoming new addition to the line. Fans do not have to wait too long to pre-order one of these bad boys, as Hasbro announced pre-orders would be arriving tonight at 5 PM EST. Scorpion is exclusive to Amazon as well s Fan Channels, so that means an online-only release. He is priced at $24.99, set for a Fall 2022 release, and collectors will be able to find him at places like here and here.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S SCORPION – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2022). Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S SCORPION figure. Inspired by the comics, this Marvel's Scorpion figure features the Scorpion's classic deco from his appearances throughout the comics. This quality 6-inch scale figure is highly posable for display and play – a great addition to any Marvel collection. Includes figure and 5 accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order on 7/23 at 5PM ET at Amazon and Fan Channels."