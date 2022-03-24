Return to Dagobah with New Star Wars LEGO Jedi Training Diorama

Luke Skywalker is ready to become a Jedi, and with the help of Jedi Master Yoda, he might just become one. Coming in at 1000 pieces, LEGO celebrates Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with a new diorama set. We return to the swamp world of Dagobah with this highly detailed set that is dedicated towards adult LEGO collectors. Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and R2-D2 mini-figures are included with Luke and R2 getting new-for-May-2022 designs. Master builders get to build Yoda's hut, and the diorama will showcase Luke's crashed X-Wing in the swamp. This is a fantastic Star Wars moment to remember and LEGO did an incredible job capturing it in this set. The Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama Star Wars LEGO set is priced at $79.99 and will release on April 26, 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out other diorama sets announced like the Trash Compactor and Trench Run.

"Focus, you must, to construct this LEGO® Star Wars™ Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama (75330). This brick-built display model is packed with instantly recognizable details from an iconic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back scene. Recreate Yoda's hut in the swamps of Dagobah, and the wing of Luke Skywalker's sunken X-wing. Add the LEGO minifigures of Yoda and Luke Skywalker, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure (Luke and R2-D2 feature new-for-May-2022 decoration). To complete a nostalgic display piece, attach the plaque bearing Yoda's words: "Do. Or do not. There is no try."

"It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the saga continues in your own home with a collection of top-quality LEGO Star Wars sets for adults, including other buildable dioramas depicting memorable scenes."

  • 2 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures and a LEGO droid figure – Luke Skywalker and Yoda with his walking stick, plus R2-D2 to bring the buildable scene to life
  • Made for display – Build Yoda's hut on the planet Dagobah, plus the wing of Luke Skywalker's X-wing sticking out of the swamp. Attach a plaque reading 'Do. Or do not. There is no try', as said by Yoda
  • Build your collection – This set is part of a series of collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ build-to-display diorama models, each depicting a beloved Star Wars scene
  • Brick-built Star Wars™ memorabilia designed to spark nostalgia – This diorama measures over 6 in. (16 cm) high, 11 in. (29 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep

