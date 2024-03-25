Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, marvel, spider-man
Return to the Future with the New Spider-Man 2099 MAFEX Figure
Medicom is back with a new assortment of action figures from their popular MAFEX line including a Spider-Man from the future
The future awaits as Medicom is taking Marvel fans back to the year 2099 with a brand new MAFEX release. Miguel O'Hara is back with a brand new Spider-Man 2099 MAFEX figure that features his design right from the pages of Marvel Comics. Miguel made his debut back in Marvel Comics in 1992 and has been a key piece of the Spider-Man mythos. He has met Peter Parker, he has saved the Spider-Verse, and was a key character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Oddly enough, Spider-Man 2099 has not received a lot of action figures over the years, with a few from Marvel Legends and single releases from ToyBiz, S.H.Figuarts, and even Mezco Toyz.
It is nice to see some new love for a Marvel character that is over 30 years old and Medicom is doing just that. Leaping right off the pages of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man 2099 is faithfully sculpted, showing off his Day of the Dead costume. He will feature impressive articulation, an adjustable web cape, and a variety of webbing effects to help swing across Nueva York. This is one figure that any 2099 fan will easily need in their futuristic Marvel collection, and he comes in at a mighty $109.99. Pre-orders are online right now with the future wallcrawler coming arriving in February 2025.
Marvel MAFEX No.239 Spider-Man 2099 (Comic Ver.)
"From the far flung future of 2099 comes the next entry in the popular MAFEX series: Spider-Man 2099! This futuristic superhero features premium articulation and detail lifted straight from the comic book series. Don't miss out on this web-swinging figure and order yours today!"
Product Features
- 6.29 inches tall (16cm)
- Made of plastic
- Based on the Marvel Comics character
- Part of the MAFEX series
- Multiple points of articulation
- Interchangeable parts and accessories
Box Contents
- Spider-Man 2099 figure
- 3 Alternate heads
- Alternate hands
- Web effects