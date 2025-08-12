Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, stranger things

Return to the Upside Down with LEGO's Stranger Things BrickHeadz

LEGO is bringing back the hype for Stranger Things with a new set as Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will all get the BrickHeadz treatment

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new BrickHeadz set featuring Stranger Things heroes Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will.

The 542-piece set captures iconic outfits and details from Stranger Things Season 1 in blocky form.

Each BrickHeadz figure stands 3 inches tall and includes accessories inspired by the 1980s series.

Pre-orders are now live for $39.99, with an official release date set for October 1, 2025.

It is almost time to return to the Upside Down once again as Netflix is returning to Hawkins for the final Stranger Things season. To make things better, LEGO has unveiled a new BrickHeadz set that is on the way, featuring our heroes from Stranger Things Season 1. Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will are all together again right from the first episode, before Will finds himself in the Upside Down. All four heroes are captured in adorable blocky form, all with their signature outfits and recognizable details like Dustin's cap, Lucas's headband, Mike's layered jacket, and Will's bowl cut. The set comes in at 542 pieces, and each Stranger Things figure will stand 3" tall with a few accessories that help capture that retro 1980s charm of the hit Netflix TV series. Pre-orders for the LEGO Stranger Things Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will BrickHeadz are already live for $39.99 and are set for an October 1, 2025, release date.

LEGO Stranger Things – Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will BrickHeadz

"Take Stranger Things fans on a creative adventure with authentically detailed LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will Figures (40801). Set on sturdy baseplates and decorated in their distinctive styles, these collectible characters are fun to build, play with and put on display. The Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will figures look great on their own or displayed alongside other LEGO BrickHeadz characters (sold separately). A great gift for kids aged 10 and up."

LEGO® BrickHeadz™ ǀ Stranger Things – Fans can recreate scenes from Stranger Things when they build, play with and display these fun Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will collectibles

Authentic details – This LEGO® BrickHeadz™ model shows the 4 friends wearing their distinctive outfits from season

542-piece building set – The biggest of the 4 LEGO® BrickHeadz™ figures stands over 3 in. (9 cm) tall

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!