Return to Wonderland with Good Smile's Alice in Wonderland Nendoroid

The wonderful world of Disney comes to life as Good Smile Company debuts its latest Nendoroid figure. It looks like it is a return visit to Wonderland as Alice is back from the classic animated film Alice in Wonderland. This adorable Nendoroid is packed with detail and features her in her iconic blue and white dress. Like most Nendoroid figures, this Alice in Wonderland figure comes with two swappable faceplates allowing fans to display her with shocked and smiling expressions. As for accessories, many of the unique items of Wonderland have arrived with a paint bucket and brush from the Queen of Hearts, a cup, cookie, and saucer from the Mad Hatter, and the White Rabbit is even here.

As with most Nendoroids, a display rod and base are also included allowing for some sweetly posed action sequences right off the screen Whether you are off for a very important date or just want to show your love for the magical world of Alice in Wonderland, this is the figure for you. Collectors will be able to buy the Alice in Wonderland Nendoroid from Good Smile Company for $50.99, and she is set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here and will stay open until December 7, 2022, so catch her while you can!

The Magic of Wonderland Comes to Good Smile Company

"Alice is joining the Nendoroid series! From the globally beloved Disney movie "Alice in Wonderland" comes a Nendoroid of Alice! She comes with two interchangeable face plates—a smiling face and a surprised face. The Nendoroid comes with a miniature figure of the White Rabbit, a cup and saucer set, a cookie and a paint bucket and brush set as optional parts. Be sure to add the curious and adorable Nendoroid Alice to your collection!"