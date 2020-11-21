Reverse Flash Speeds Into XM Studios With New DC Rebirth Statue

Reverse Flash is on the hunt for the Scarlet Speedster as XM Studios announced their newest DC Rebirth statue. This 1/6th scale statue is hand painted and handcrafted to perfection that will please any Flash fan. Reverse Flash is speeding his way across the train tracks and only leaving nothing but destruction in his path. XM Studios captures his iconic yellow and red costume with added red electricity around him. His red eyes and sinister face is sculpted with great detail that will even have the Flash stuck in his gaze. This is one highly detailed statue that Flash and Reverse Flash fans will want in their collection.

This is one statue that needs a companion piece, so it would be amazing if we can get a new dynamic Flash DC Rebirth statue to take on this DC Comic villain. The Reverse Flash DC Rebirth Statue from XM Studios is priced at roughly $468. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Make sure you check out some of the other amazing DC Rebirth statues also coming soon from XM Studios to really enhance your DC Comics collection.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Reverse-Flash! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high-quality finish. Reverse-Flash – "For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction. And with every step the Flash takes toward the future, someone from the future is racing backward through time to stop him—the villainous speedster known as the Reverse-Flash."

Reverse-Flash Premium Collectibles statue features:

The red lightning and yellow costume, sinister red eyes with a sneer, the archenemy of The Flash is here, speeding through a railroad crossing, the tracks and signs mangled in his wake.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish

ES: MTO (MAX 499)