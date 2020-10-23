The Joker Gets His Own Revoltech Figure From Kaiyodo

Kaiyodo has announced its newest Revoltech figure from the world of DC Comics. The deadly Clown Prince of Crime, Joker, has arrived as he stands 6.8" tall and 40 points of articulation. The Joker will get a wide variety of accessories including two interchangeable heads that will feature moveable eyes. Other included accessories will be interchangeable hands, chattering teeth, a cane, and effect pieces. Each accessory will only enhance each pose you display your Joker in as you prepare to take on Batman and his band of misfits. Any fan of DC Comics knows the stories of the madman known as Joker and this will be a great collectible for any fans bat cave.

This version of Joker is just packed with chaotic detail and an amazing set of accessories. With him being one of Batman's greatest villains, this is a great addition to any fans collection. The DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech No.021 The Joker is priced at $89.99. He is set to release his madness on Gotham once again in March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't miss out on some of the other Revoltech figures also coming soon from Kaiyodo.

"DC Comics The Joker is joining the Amazing Yamaguchi action figure series! Standing about 6.8 inches tall, The Joker boasts 40 points of articulation for extreme posing possibilities and includes a wide selection of accessories."

Product Features

6.8 inches (17.49 cm)

Made of PVC and ABS plastic

Total of 40 points of articulation

Movable eyes

Wide selection of accessories

Poses great with Revoltech Batman and Revoltech Harley Quinn (sold separately)

Box Contents

The Joker figure

2 Heads Normal Laughing

3 Pairs of hands

2 Machine guns

2 Pistols

Pistol with bang flag

2 Gun firing effects

Chattering teeth

2 Laughing effects

Cane