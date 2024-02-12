Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney

Rewrite History with Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Starter Deck #2

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands arrives next week at Local Card Shops and we got an early look at the upcoming Starter Decks

Article Summary Explore Ravensburger's latest Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands card set with 204 new cards.

Dive into the Plenty of Pluck Starter Deck featuring Ruby and Sapphire cards.

Exciting new holographic releases of Scrooge McDuck and Moana lead the deck.

Available at Local Card Shops 2/23, with wider release on shopDisney, Walmart, Target on 3/8.

Action and adventure await as Ravensburger dives into the unknown with their latest set of Disney Lorcana cards for Into the Inklands. This marks the third set of cards to be released since August 2023, and they keep going strong! A new collection of 204 cards will be found inside the Inklands, and thanks to Ravensburger, we get an up-close look at the new Starter Decks. The Plenty of Pluck Starter Deck is Ruby and Sapphire-focused, featuring new characters, new Location Cards, and so much more. Disney fans will be diving into their piles of gold, with Scrooge McDuck and wayfinding the ocean Moana, as they lead the charge for most of the features in this deck. However, some welcoming additions are found inside this Starter Deck, including the arrival of DuckTales! The Plenty of Pluck Disney Lorcana: into the Inklands Starter Deck features:

"PLENTY OF PUCK – With this starter deck, get ready to ruffle feathers from Motunui to Agrabah! Fearless Ruby glimmers like Moana – Born Leader learn from voyages near and far, while Sapphire glimmers like Scrooge McDuck – Richest Duck in the World and his DuckTales friends work together to get the most out of items."

The Richest Duck in the World Has Arrived

Every new chapter of Disney Lorcana is filled with plenty of Easter eggs for Disney fans to discover and collect. This Starter Deck is very heavy on Ruby, but the Sapphire side of things keeps the ball rolling with Character Quests. Like previous decks, some cards from The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn are featured inside, like Minnie Mouse – Always Classy and Flounder – Voice of Reason. Both Scrooge McDuck and Moana get holographic releases in this set, with Scrooge really showing off that he is, in fact, the Richest Duck in the World. As for Moana, we have seen her film get cards before, but Ravensburger still has some fun cards up their sleeve with Hawk Maui, Kakamora, and even Maui's Fish Hook as an Item Card. It is nice to see so many film and TV-focused sets in these Starter Decks, rather than a mix-match assortment of characters, and I hope more arrives like this in the future.

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Ruby/Sapphire Deck List

3x – Della Duck – Unstoppable Mom

3x – HeiHei – Accidental Explorer

3x – Kakamora – Menacing Sailor

3x – Maui – Soaring Demigod

2x – Minnie Mouse – Always Classy*

1x – Moana – Born Leader

3х – Moana – Undeterred Yoyager

1x – Simba – Scrappy Cub

3x – Webby Yanderquack – Enthusiastic Duck

2x – Dragon Fire*

2x – Voyage

1x – Maui's Fish Hook

2x – Sumerian Talisman

3x – Agrabah – Marketplace

2x – Cogsworth – Talking Clock*

2x – Dewey – Showy Nephew

2x – Duke Weaselton – Small-Time Crook*

2x – Flintheart Glomgold – Lone Cheater

3x – Flounder – Voice of Reason*

3x – Gramma Tale – Keeper of Ancient Stories

1x – Gyro Gearloose – Gadget Whiz

1x – Huey – Savry Nephew

3x – Lovie – Chill Nephew

2x – Maid Marian – Delightful Dreamer

1x – Scrooge McDuck – Richest Duck in the World

2x – Scrooge McDuck – Uncle Moneybags

2x – Vault Door

2x – Motunui – Island Paradise

*Part of a Previous Set

If you are a Ruby/ Sapphire player, then this is the Into the Inklands Starter Deck that Disney Lorcana fans need. It is just jam-packed with treats for DuckTales and Moana fans, capturing the fun of adventure on two different fronts. Some other films did arrive, though, with Simba from The Lion King and Maid Marian from Robin, adding assists to your play style. Collectors can start their voyage Into the Inklands next Friday (2/23) as the new set launches at a Local Card Shop first, and then with a retailer release on March 8, 2024, on shopDisney, Walmart, Target, and more. Be sure to also snag up some of the new releases as well with new Card Sleeves, Deck Boxes, and Troves to help boost your gameplay. It will be exciting to see what other cards will be found inside Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands that will boost these decks, and hopefully, more DuckTales friends are on the way, like Darkwing Duck!

