Robosen Changes the Game with Live-Action Transformers Optimus Prime

We get an up-lose look at Robosen’s latest robotic figure that brings a Prime from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to life

Collectors live in a new day and age where Transformers are more than just your standard toy. Coming to Earth, the Autobots have found new refuge on this planet, with the Decepticons not far behind. This war between good and evil has raged on since the 80s and has only gotten more creative and bigger. Since Transformers: The Animated Series, we have seen a variety of comics, shows, toys, and plenty of live-action films. These live-action movies introduced Optimus Prime and the Autobots to a new generation, and that role continues with the arrival of their latest 2023 movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The next level of toys is here from Robosen Robotics, as they bring modern robotics to the world of Transformers.

We have already seen quite a few Transformers releases debut from Robosen already with the auto-converting Optimus Prime. There have already been two versions of him, as well as his trailer attachment, with Bumblebee and Grimlock also on the way. However, another version of Optimus did debut with the live-action Rise of the Beasts Limited Edition Optimus! Thanks to our friends at Robosen, we got our hands on one of these mighty 16" beauties, and it has easily changed everything about the collection. As a major fan of the Michael Bay and Shia Labeouf films, getting a live-action version of this hero is a dream come true, and this release does not disappoint.

Unlike the previous versions, this Optimus Prime does not have an auto-converting mode but instead gets new accessories to compensate for that. Transformers fans will be able to now display him in a new hover mode with a sweet new Autobot Symbol base and build up their own Autobot arsenal. The limited edition version comes with a variety of hands, Energon Axe, Energon Blaster, two Energon Swords with arm attachments and hilts, and tons of mechanical detail. Robosen was sure to bring that signature elite-action mechanical design to life, and the movie parts only help that design. To make things better, fans can even open up his chest to see the Matrix of Leadership light up.

Endless fun awaits fans with the Robosen Interactive App that allows for extra commanders, missions, and even some customization options. This version of Optimus Prime even features extra voice lines that the previous version does not have, and the voice of Peter Cullen brings him to life no matter what generation of fan you are. From standard and custom Bluetooth options, voice commands, a new live-action design, and even an impressive display base, that missing auto-converting mode can easily be overlooked. Hopefully, more live-action versions come to life, and I would love to see a live-action Bumblebee with movie quotes or radio clips featured. Robosen continues to impress fans, and if you love Transformers, then owning one of these beauties is a no-brainer. Fans can check out Robosen and their entire Transformers collection right here, Autobots, Roll-Out!

