RSVLTS Plays Fetch with New Disney Collection as Pluto Has Arrived

RSVLTS is back with another retro Disney collection as they celebrate man’s best friend with Pluto with some new theme apparel

Get ready, Disney fans; RSVLTS is bringing the ultimate tribute to Mickey's most loyal companion with a brand-new apparel drop celebrating the one and only Pluto! This new collection is packed with playful energy, nostalgic charm, and, of course, some timeless Disney magic. This latest drop is a must-have for anyone who's ever loved Mickey's faithful pup, who has been around since 1930, and his legacy easily lives right here. The collection features button-downs, all-day polos, and three ultra-comfy crewneck t-shirts, all designed to capture Pluto's fun-loving personality and rich cartoon history. Whether you're a longtime Pluto fan or just love rocking bold Disney styles, this drop has something for you!

The button-downs are an instant standout, featuring vibrant patterns of Pluto in classic and modern designs with Mouse's Best Friend, Pluto and the Gopher, Portraits of a Pup, and Lil Pluto's. From chasing gophers, playing with Mickey Mouse, and digging up some bones, this drop has it all. If you prefer a sporty touch, the RSVLTS also has you covered with their comfy All-Day Polos that blend sleek style with Pluto's playful spirit. Doggone Legend and Loyal Since 1930, turn back the clock with some classic Pluto fun that will be perfect for adding a little Disney magic to your golf game or casual Friday outfit.

And, of course, if you need something a little less stylish, then one of the three Pluto crewneck t-shirts is here for you. Best Pals by Par, Pluto's Gardening, and Loyal Since 1930 all showcase some fun, some eye-catching graphics of Mickey's best friend. Whether you need some bold, vintage-inspired designs or just a fun, modern take on the fan-favorite Disney, this whole collection can be your next go-to favorite. Sizes will be offered from XS to 4XL, with the button-downs getting classic as well as women's, youth, and toddler styles. The RSVLTS Pluto Collection is already here and live right on RSVLTS.com, so fetch yours before they're gone!

