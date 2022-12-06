Rumble Society Holiday Gomez Has Returned with Mezco Toyz

It is not often that Mezco Toyz brings their rare One:12 Collective figure back in stock, but it's the holidays! Merry and cheer have come to the world of the Rumble Society once again as Holiday Gomez has returned! This figure originally debuted back in the winter of 2021, and he is back that's to the help of the holiday spirit. Bring some festive cheer to your Rumble Society collection with this Gomez and Grub figure that is packed with Christmas delight. Whether it's a family visitor or a holiday hit, Mezco Toyz has you covered as Gomez features cooking outfit and utensils, as well as classic Rumble Society weapons like his Zip Sword and Cosmic Peashooter. Special mystery gifts are included for Gomez and Grub, allowing them to help spread the spirit of the holiday. Act now to get your Rumble Society Holiday Gomez delivered by Christmas. Gomez is priced at $95, can be purchased right now, and can be found right here.

The Holiday Spirit Has Returned to Mezco Toyz

"The Void has given the team some deserved time off and sent Gomez, Grub, and Boom Boom to a bizarre world where the holiday season celebrated is called Missedmas. A season celebrated by bottlenecked logistical nightmares and upside down supply chains. The good news is, Gomez is the gift that keeps on giving – outfitted in his cozy holiday sweater, slacks and decked out kicks. He comes with wintery options to bundle up, including a puffer jacket and trapper hat. Two head portraits are included, one with Missedmas Lights light-up eyes…soooo CHEERY!"

"Gomez comes complete with the necessary tools to serve a feast or a beatdown, equipped with a cooking apron, frying pan, spatula, Zip Sword with sheath, Cosmic Peashooter, and more. Grub is here to hinder help! He sports a (kinda) matching holiday sweater. Gomez's boombox sidekick, Boom Boom, has had a holiday makeover of her own and features storage for a bottle of liquor, a martini glass, and Gomez's Cosmic Peashooter."

"Two gifts are included for Grub and Gomez to exchange (Boom Boom doesn't believe in gifts, she says her presence is a present). Also included is a holiday card featuring some familiar faces, perfect for a best friend or worst enemy. All of this is wrapped neatly in a nice gift box that can be personalized to your favorite Gomez fan. What adventures lie ahead? You decide."

The One:12 Collective Holiday Gomez Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

17cm tall

Fourteen (14) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of gun holding hand (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) rifle holding hand (R) One (1) two-finger pointing hand (L) One (1) rifle bracing hand (L) One (1) middle finger hand (L) One (1) grenade holding hand (L)



COSTUME:

Trapper hat

Holiday sweater

Puffer jacket

Apron

Slacks

Sneakers

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Grub micro Mez-Itz posable figure

One (1) Boom Boom boombox

One (1) martini glass

One (1) bottle of liquor

One (1) Cosmic Peashooter

One (1) Zip Sword with sheath

One (1) frying pan

One (1) spatula

One (1) gift box with gift for Gomez

One (1) gift box with gift for Grub

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post