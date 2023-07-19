Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

San Diego Comic Con 2023 Preview Night – Star Wars Hasbro

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is here and Bleeding Cool is checking out the floor on Preview Night with Hasbro and their Star Wars booth

San Diego Comic Con 2023 has arrived, and Bleeding Cool is back and on the floor again. We are hitting the ground with style as we embrace the Force with the Hasbro Star Wars Booth. There is nothing in these cases just yet, but Hasbro has given collectors an up close look at some of the upcoming figures. A nice variety of the galaxy is captured here with figures from The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Some of the biggest figures seen here are new prequel releases like Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Arc Trooper Jesse. Even the new Walmart Con Obi-Wan Kenobi figures made an appearance with Master Kenobi and Force Spirit Qui-Gon Jinn.

Some of the biggest figures at Hasbro's Booth right here are strong with the dark side, like the Shattered Helmet Darth Vader. See the last bit of Anakin Skywalker fade away as Vader's hate consumes him right before your eyes with impressive detail. This Target exclusive is surely a must have and a why addition to the booth, but Starkiller steals the show. That is right, the recently announced Hasbro Pulse Con Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Deluxe set is here and in person. Starkiller's sculpt is incredible; the added Stormtroopers and the Force effects make this exclusive something fans will greatly look forward to.

Other Star Wars highlight from the SDCC Hasbro Booth is The Mandalorian Naboo Starfighter, the Endor playset, and plenty of The Vintage Collection to go around. Each one of these is worthy new releases, even if the Star Wars team has been slacking. However, they have really turned things around with new releases from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Knights of the Old Republic, The Book of Boba Fett, The Clone Wars, and we can only imagine Ahsoka reveals will be coming this week. Stay tuned for more coverage right on the floor of SDCC 2023 by Bleeding Cool, and snag up some of these reveals online right here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!