Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Deluxe Figure Set Revealed by Hasbro

All focus seems to be on SDCC, but Hasbro is looking to the future as they debut their first Pulsecon exclusive with Star Wars

Hasbro only has one Star Wars exclusive dropping this year for San Diego Comic Con with Black Krrsantan seen here. However, all is not lost, as Hasbro is already planning for the future with Hasbro Pulse Con. At long last, the hit video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is joining the 6" The Black Series line! Darth Vader's Secret Apprentice, Starkiller, is about to choose between the Jedi and the Sith with a glorious exclusive release. Featuring the cover art of the Star Wars game, Starkiller is featured in his Apprentice Outfit and will come with force lightning accessories and a red and blue lightsaber. Two Stormtroopers and a fire effect will also be included, allowing fans to recreate the video game cover in figure form.

This is the first time Star Wars fans have seen Starkiller arrive in The Black Series since the line was started. The Vintage Collection has seen quite a few enemies from the game and even has a Galen Marek release (which can be found here). This is a nice Hasbro Pulse Con exclusive, and Starkiller will receive a solo Gaming Greats release later on, so do not worry. The Force Unleashed Deluxe Set will be priced at $110.99; it is set for Fall 2023 and will be found on HasbroPulse.com during the event.

The Force Will Get Unleashed at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STARKILLER & TROOPERS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $110.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STARKILLER & TROOPERS 3-pack, inspired by the characters in STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED video game."

"During his quest to hunt and destroy Jedi, Starkiller allies himself with some unlikely heroes – and makes decisions that will alter his destiny and shape the future of the galaxy. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 3 figures and 16 entertainment-inspired accessories including Force effects and 2 blaster accessories. Available exclusively later this year as part of Hasbro Pulse Con."

