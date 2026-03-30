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Save the Day with LEGO's New The Avengers S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier

A new LEGO set is taking flight to save the day from the events of The Avengers as the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier is back

Article Summary LEGO unveils a 3,057-piece S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier inspired by Marvel’s The Avengers (2012).

The massive set features detailed interiors, control tower, Hulk containment area, and a Quinjet.

Includes six exclusive Marvel LEGO Minifigures: Winter Soldier, Captain America, Coulson, Hill, Fury, and Hawkeye.

The Helicarrier set measures 26.5” long and will be available for $399.99 starting June 1, 2026.

The S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier is one of the most iconic technological achievements in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It serves as a mobile command center for the global peacekeeping organization known as S.H.I.E.L.D. It is a massive airborne aircraft carrier that combines advanced propulsion systems with stealth capabilities. This allows them to remain hidden while monitoring threats worldwide, like Loki or Ultron. The Helicarrier houses command centers, living quarters, research labs, and hangars for aircraft like the Quinjet, making it a self-sustaining fortress in the sky. LEGO now brings this fortress back to life with a brand new and marvelous 3,057-piece set.

This new S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier set captures the iconic vehicle as it was showcased in Marvel Studios' The Avengers (2012). When fully built, it will measure 26.5" long, 11.5" tall, and 17.5" wide. Fans can capture tiny moments from The Avengers, like the control tower, Hulk containment area, an attachable Quinjet, an engine on fire, and much more. Six Marvel LEGO Minifigures are also included, with some interesting choices with Winter Soldier and Captain America from The Winter Soldier, as well as iconic S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents Phil Coulson, Maria Hill, Nick Fury, and Hawkeye. Pre-orders are not live, but LEGO The Avengers S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier is priced at $399.99 and will release on June 1, 2026.

LEGO The Avengers – S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier

"Bring the Marvel Universe to life for adult enthusiasts with the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier (76354) model building kit. This collectible LEGO® ǀ Marvel Avengers merch features detailed details, movie scenes, and 6 minifigures – Winter Soldier, Captain America, Phil Coulson, Maria Hill, Hawkeye, and Nick Fury – making it a great gift for adult Super Hero fans. The 3,057-piece vehicle display model captures the full splendor of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier from Marvel Studios' The Avengers movie."

"There are runways, engines, a control tower, aircraft, interior rooms and much more, plus dynamic features, such as a runway which removes to allow access to the interior and a Quinjet that can be placed midair using a posing stick. Internally, multiple scenes from the Avengers movies are referenced using simplified representations of familiar characters."

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