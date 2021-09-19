Scarlet Witch and Nova Get New Marvel Statue from Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys is back with more awesome Marvel Comics statues perfect for old and new fans. Starting things off first is Scarlet Witch, who comes to life based on her Skottie Young artwork. This sorceress is back and is having a kiddie tantrum with this mini 5" tall statue. Limited to 3,000 pieces, Wanda Maximoff prepares to cast a powerful spell on your Marvel collection. Scarlet Witch is priced at $49.99, pre-orders are online here, and they can also be found at your local comic book store. The Marvel Comics fun does not end there as Diamond Select Toys takes fans to space there their newest Marvel Gallery PVC statue. Richard Ryder, aka Nova takes flight as his cosmic energy crackles around him as he prepares for his next fight. Standing 12" tall, Nova is priced at $49.99, is set to release in January 2022, and preorders can be found here and at your local comic books store.

"MARVEL ANIMATED SCARLET WITCH STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The Witch is back! The Avengers' resident sorceress conjures up some cuteness in this, the newest animated-style statue based on the Marvel artwork of Skottie Young! Measuring approximately 5 inches tall, this resin mini-statue depicts a super-cute Wanda Maximoff casting a spell as she hovers above the ground on a clear rod. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard! In Shops: Feb 23, 2022. SRP: $49.99."

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC NOVA PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Richard Ryder, reporting for duty! The Nova Corps' most famous member joins the Marvel Gallery line as a dynamic diorama! Made of high-quality PVC and featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, Richard Ryder hovers above the ground in a crackle of blue energy. This sculpture stands approximately 12 inches tall and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Sam Greenwell. In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $49.99."