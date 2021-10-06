Scarlet Witch Celebrates Halloween in Iron Studios WandaVision Statue

Scarlet Witch's iconic Marvel Comics costumes come to life once again as Iron Studios reveals their newest Iron Studios statue. In the Halloween episode, the MCU paid homage to Wanda and Vision's classic superhero costumes as seen in the Avengers comics. This was a delight to see on screen, and Iron Studios brings the magic to life with their newest WandaVision statue. Standing 9" tall, this Sokovian Fortune Teller is stunning with a beautifully crafted design that showcases Wanda Maximoff coming down the stairs just like in WandaVision. The entire scene and costume can really be appreciated with sharp detail and a dynamic sculpt that MCU and Scarlet Witch fans can really appreciate. It appears that Vision is also getting a Halloween release, so be sure to keep your eyes out for him to complete the set. The WandaVision Scarlet Witch Halloween Version Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $139.99. She is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and she can be located right here.

"The beautiful Wanda Maximoff appears dressed in her classic Marvel comic-book look, wearing a leotard and boots, with red gloves and a red cape, walking down the stairs of her home in suburban Westview, New Jersey. Ready to celebrate Halloween, she describes her costume to her family as a \"Sokovian Fortune Teller\", referring to her nationality, and in a subliminal way, to her mystical powers. Thus Iron Studios presents the statue \"Wanda Halloween Version Art Scale 1/10 – WandaVision\" based on the sixth episode, \"All-New Halloween Spooktacular!\" from the Marvel miniseries on TV. The series is produced and aired by the Disney+ streaming channel."

"After the events that unfolded in the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), WandaVision is the first television series integrated into the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) and produced by Marvel Studios. In the series, Wanda Maximoff instinctively and unconsciously uses all her mystical power as a channel of Chaos Magic to alter the reality of a quiet city and its inhabitants, recreating a perfect world, according to her concept. WandaVision is based on the classic sitcom format, where each episode is set on different dates. One of the most acclaimed episodes by audiences and critics, the sixth is portrayed as in the series of the late 1990s and early 2000s, as well as paying tribute to Halloween-themed television episodes in general."