Transformers Get Flame Toys SDCC 2020 Exclusives

San Diego Comic Con might have passed but some exclusives are still trickling out. This time Flame Toys has not one but two high end Transformers figures coming out. The first one is the exclusive and badass Kuro Kara Kai Star Saber Alternative. This might Transformers comes in Black and Purple color scheme and will feature a Decepticon symbol. The figure will stand roughly 8 inches tall and will be made out of plastic and die-cast. Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Alternative will get interchangeable head, 3 swords, shield, and 3 different blasters. One of the coolest features of this Flame Toys SDCC Transformers exclusives is the 6 LED lights that will make this figure really Pop.

Of course, you can't have Transformers without a big name. Optimus Prime is ready to roll out with his SDCC 2020 exclusives. Transformers Furai Optimus Prime IDW Version is here and gets a Translucent Model Kit. He will stand roughly 6 inches tall and is the perfect beginner model set for Transformers fans. The figure will feature 50 joints and will come in a special Matrix of Leadership tin box. Optimus will get 2 interchangeable hands and a rifle as well to take on the Decepticon threat. These Flame Toys SDCC 2020 Transformers figures are already up for pre-order and can be found here. Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Alternative will be priced at $499.99 and Optimus Prime comes in at $64.99. Show off your love with these two amazing figures this convention season.

"Transformers Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Alternative SDCC 2020 Exclusive. Introducing a new exclusive Kuro Kara Kuri, Star Saber Alternative! This version of Star Saber will come in Black and Purple with Decepticon insignia. This figure comes with interchangeable heads, optional weapons and 6 LED units packed in the body."

Product Features

8.2 inches (20.8cm)

Made of die-cast and plastic

6 LED lights throughout the body

Linkage articulation gimmicks

SDCC 2020 Exclusive

Wide selection of accessories

Box Contents

Star Saber Alternative figure

Alternate head

3 Swords

Shield

5 Pairs of hands

2 Small busters

Rifle

"Transformers Furai Optimus Prime (IDW Clear Ver.) SDCC 2020 Exclusive Model Kit. From Flame Toys, Optimus Prime (IDW Clear Ver.) is the newest model kit in the Furai line. Optimus will stand over 6 inches tall once complete and feature over 50 points of articulation. With different injection colors of runner parts and simple assembly design, it will be suitable for model kit beginners."

Product Features

6.20 inches (15.75cm)

Made of plastics

Comes with Matrix of Leadership in a tin box

IDW Clear Version

Over 50 movable joints

Joints are made of soft plastic

Box Contents

Pieces to build Optimus Prime

Rifle

2 Pairs of hands

Matrix of Leadership

Matrix tin box