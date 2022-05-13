SDCC 2022 Exclusive TMNT Figures Revealed by The Loyal Subjects

The Loyal Subject has revealed that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be getting some exclusive figures for SDCC 2022. While the turtles themselves are not getting new releases, some villains and a certain hockey player are. Hitting the ice first is Casey Jones, who is releasing as part of The Loyal Subjects popular BST AXN 5" line. This NYC vigilante will be getting a limited 3,000 pieces figure with a new glow-in-the-dark deco. All of his weapons, bag, and hockey mask will now light up the night, making it easier to take down the Foot at night. Casey Jones will have roughly 31 points of articulation, will be priced at $19.99, and will be perfect to join your The Loyal Subjects TMNT collection.

The TMNT fun does not end there, as The Loyal Subject is also releasing a special Rocksteady and Bebop SDCC 2022 exclusive figure set. Inspired by the 1989 TMNT arcade game, Bebop and Rocksteady have a maroon and orange deco. They will feature roughly 31 points of articulation and will come with weapons and some cool swappable human heads. This SDCC 2022 exclusive will be limited to also 3,000 pieces and priced at $39.99. Both The Loyal Subjects TMNT BST AXN exclusives will be PX Previews Exclusive so fans will be able to secure them at their Local Comic Book Store pretty easily. Pre-orders are live with Casey Jones here and Rocksteady/Bebop here with a May – June 2022 release.

"SDCC 2022 BST AXN TMNT ARCADE BEBOP & ROCKSTEADY PX AF 2PK – Straight out of the animated adventures of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes a BST AXN San Diego Exclusive 5-inch figure 2-Pack of Bebop and Rocksteady! Mutant Foot Clan henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady are ready to rumble in a cool color scheme inspired by the 1989 TMNT arcade game! With 31 points of articulation including butterfly joints at the shoulder, bicep swivel, upper thigh swivel, and great rotating ball joints for maximum posing, this set includes multiple accessories and comes packaged in a unique 3-sided window box! Great for the in-box and out-of-box fans and collectors! Limited to 3000 pieces. In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $39.99"

"SDCC 2022 BST AXN TMNT CASEY JONES SKULL FACE GID PX 5IN AF – Casey Jones is a fearless, aggressive, and not-to-be-messed-with NYC vigilante who's quick to the fight. Armed with a golf bag filled with sporting goods, Casey Jones takes on the worst of the Big Apple with reckless abandon. With crisp paint, cleanly sculpted details, and over 31 points of articulation, this limited edition, San Diego Exclusive Casey Jones figure features glow-in-the-dark gym bag and sporting good accessories plus an alternate skull-face head for maximum posing and play! This BST AXN San Diego Exclusive Collectible Figure comes packaged in a unique 3-sided window box! Great for the in-box and out-of-box fans and collectors! Limited to 3000 pieces. In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $19.99"