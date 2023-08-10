Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion Nick Fury Has A New Mission with Marvel Legends

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures has arrived as Hasbro captures characters from the hit Disney+ series once again in 6” form

Marvel Studios Secret Invasion was definitely an interesting addition to the growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest controversies is the background surrounding James Rhodes abduction. Based on the events of Avengers: Endgame, after the arrival of Thanos in the present day, Rhodes still can not walk after exiting his new War Machine armor. This can only mean that it was after the death of Tony Stark that the Skulls really started to take over, bringing on a new era of spies. Hasbro has summoned Nick Fury to deal with this problem with a new Marvel Legends figure that comes packed and has a removable beanie. His rubber trench coat might hinder articulation, but he will be a sweet figure to collect all your secrets. The Secret Invasion Nick Fury is priced at $24.99; he is set for an October 2023 release and can be found here for pre-order.

Stop a Skrull Invasion with Hasbro and Nick Fury

"In the years following the Blip, a weary Fury must face his biggest and most personal challenge yet when he learns of the Skrulls' clandestine invasion of Earth. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like the Nick Fury character from Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. "

Includes: Figure, 7 accessories, and 1 Build-a-Figure part.

MARVEL STUDIOS' SECRET INVASION: This Nick Fury action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion series on Disney Plus and makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 8 entertainment-inspired accessories, including blaster accessories

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART(S) (HYDRA STOMPER): This figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure

