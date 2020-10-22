LEGO Shows Us How to Get to Sesame Street With Its Newest Reveal

LEGO is taking fans and collectors back to 1969 with their newest Ideas set with 123 Sesame Street. Some of your favorite childhood characters are back with 5 exclusives mini-figures featuring Big Bird, Per, Ernie, Elmo, and Cookie Monster. LEGO Sesame Street will have 1367 pieces and will come with an 18+ rating due to the complexity of the build. The set is jam-packed with amazing tributes, throwbacks, and detail to make any fan happy. Each character will have their own place in the building as it opens from the back to reveal their own special place. From Elmo's World, Big Birds nest, to the shared room of Bert and Ernie, thesis one LEGO Set that will bring a cheerful tear to your eye.

LEGO Ideas are a very unique and fun way to open u the world of LEGO to fans. The creator of this set, Ivan Guerro, was so inspired by Sesame Street that he recreated the set with LEGO and now they brought his tribute to life. Whether you are a fan new or old, this will be a great collectible to show off your love for the classic puppet show. 123 Sesame Street Set will be priced at $119.99 and is not set to release until November 1, 2020. Pre-orders are not live just yet but you will be able to find the set located here.

"Created with all the delightful elements of 123 Sesame Street, this new set is packed with authentic details from the famous New York City neighbourhood. From Bert and Ernie's apartment, in which Bert famously pleaded with Ernie to remove a banana from his ear so he could hear better, to Big Bird's nest."

"Sesame Street would of course not be complete without it's iconic and lovable residents and this set includes exclusive buildable minifigure characters for Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Bert, Ernie and Big Bird created specifically for this LEGO Ideas set. We're extremely excited about these new minifigures, as it also represents the first time in LEGO Ideas history that new LEGO elements have been created specifically for one of our sets. We hope you enjoy creating and recreating your favourite Sesame Street memories with them. Once built, the 1,367-piece LEGO 123 Sesame Street is sure to bring excitement and nostalgia into any space, measuring 9" (24cm) high, 13.5" (35cm) wide and 8.2" (21cm) deep."