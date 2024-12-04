Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, moana

Set Sail with LEGO with Their New Disney's Moana 2 Heihei Set

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including Heihei from the upcoming film Moana 2

Heihei is the dim-witted but lovable rooster who made his debut in Disney's Moana and helps provide comic relief throughout the film. With his wide eyes, clueless demeanor, and tendency to peck at anything he can see, Heihei accompanies Moana on her journey across the ocean to find Maui. Despite his lack of brain cells, this chicken, oddly enough, plays a crucial role by protecting the Heart of Te Fiti. Every Disney Princess needs an animal sidekick and this one helps Moana travel the sea to save the future of her people, and Heihei has returned.

That is right, Moana 2 is in theaters now, giving this Wayfinder a new journey, and she crosses the ocean once again. LEGO is bringing Heihei to life with a brand new set that comes in at 566 pieces and stands 10.5" tall. This colorful chicken is ready to protect your Disney LEGO collection with adjustable elements with a turning head and wings. There is also a themed display base for this clueless helper, adding to that tropical vibe the Moana series is known for. Pre-orders are live for Heihei on LEGO for $39.99 with a March 2025 release date.

LEGO Disney – Moana 2 Heihei

"Bring the fantasy and fun of Disney's Moana and Moana 2 into the real world with this posable Heihei (43272) LEGO® ǀ Disney Moana 2 building kit toy. Animal fans, movie lovers and kids aged 9 and up will enjoy creating the colorful chicken companion buildable model, with a rotating head, posable wings and tail feathers, then standing him on his feet or placing him on the stand, complete with decorative flowers and a nameplate."

Creative pose options – Pose Heihei by turning his head, raising his wings or adjusting his tail feathers in a range of positions, then standhim on his feet or place him on the stand

Collectible building set for display – Build and pose Heihei on the decorated display stand wherever you want a dash of color along with a humorous character

