Seto Kaiba Summons Obelisk the Tormentor To Field With Kotobukiya

Yu-Gi-Oh has always seemed to be a step behind Pokémon's especially when it comes to their trading card game. I never understood this because Yu-Gi-Oh is literally based on bringing iconic monsters seen on the screen into fan's hands. One thing that made them stand out from Pokémon was the use of the Egyptian God Cards. These powerful cards were a collector's dream giving them the ultimate weapons to take down duelists who got in their way. Kotobukiya is bringing these iconic Gods to live with their newest set of statues inching the powerful Obelisk the Tormentor! Standing roughly 11.81 inches tall, this god will tower over any fan's collectible with incredible detail and scale.

The Obelisk the Tormentor statue will be great companion pieces to the already released Yu-Gi-Oh statues such as Set Kaiba. Kotobukiya did not hold back with this, showing off this god excellent color and detail as well as include a couple of swappable parts. Yu-Gi-Oh fans can obtain add the power of Obelisk the Tormentor to their collection in February 2022 for $219.99. Pre-orders are already live and can be secured here, and be sure to keep an eye out for more Egyptian Gods on the horizon.

"From the popular card game anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, the all-powerful Egyptian God card used by Yugi's rival, Seto Kaiba, after the Battle City arc, Obelisk the Tormentor, is joining Kotobukiya's lineup! At over 30cm tall, the impressive scale of this statue holds a powerful presence befitting one of the strongest cards in the series. Obelisk is also faithfully recreated as it appears in the series, with detailed shading and painting that give it a bold yet detailed appearance."

"From the fierce expression befitting of a god of destruction, the muscular form that looks strong enough to take down any enemy, and the sharp angles of the sculpt that highlights the scars on its form to the majestic cape-like wings, each detail of Obelisk the Tormentor is thoroughly recreated. Pre-orders will start at the same time as Slifer the Sky Dragon and The Winged Dragon of Ra, making this statue a must-have for fans who want to relive their fond memories of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series."