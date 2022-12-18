Show Your Hufflepuff Spirit with LEGO's New Harry Potter Set

It is time to return to the magical world of Harry Potter, as LEGO has announced she new sets or is on the way. LEGO is casting a spell once again with these impressive Hogwarts House Banner sets. Each of the four houses are coming to life once again with a fun and simple set that is designed for easy storage and portability. All of these Banner Sets open up to reveal some of the Hogwarts House Common Rooms, and this time, we are entering Hufflepuff's! If you are a massive Harry Potter fan, then these are for you as each set includes three mini-figure, some of which are uncommon students. This Hufflepuff set includes Cedric Diggory, Susan Bones, Hannah Abbott, and the Common Room is packed with Easter Eggs. Sit back and enjoy the world of Harry Potter with LEGO once again, and the Harry Potter Hufflepuff House Banner set is priced at $34.99. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the set is expected for a March 2023 release and can be seen here.

Go Behind the Hufflepuff Scenes with LEGO

Kids can show their true colors with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hufflepuff™ House banner (76412). It features a printed tile with the Hufflepuff crest and a hanger to display it on the wall. The brick-built banner opens to reveal a detailed recreation of the plant-filled Hufflepuff common room with Hufflepuff's Cup, a pumpkin, a buildable chest and a table topped with assorted food elements. A slide-in lenticular backboard creates magical 3D effects such as a Mandrake popping up and down behind the curtain and a Niffler stealing coins from behind a barrel. The set also includes Cedric Diggory, Susan Bones and Hannah Abbott minifigures with accessories.

3 minifigures of Hogwarts™ students – Cedric Diggory, Susan Bones and Hannah Abbott with accessory elements including pruning shears, a watering can, cutlery and Hufflepuff's Cup

Authentic details – The banner features the Hufflepuff™ house crest and opens to reveal a plant-filled common room featuring a buildable chest, pumpkin and table topped with assorted food elements

3D effects – A lenticular backboard creates effects such as moving clouds, a Mandrake popping up and down outside the window, a Niffler stealing coins from behind a barrel, a flickering fire and more

Portable play – The banner measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5 in. (13cm) wide and 1 in. (3 cm) deep when closed, making it easy to store or fit in a child's backpack for play on the go