Showcase Your Love for Ghostbusters: Afterlife with These Collectibles

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a truly fantastic film for new and old ghost-busting enthusiasts out there. You will not find any spoilers in this article but we have rounded up some of the best collectibles around that fans can get their hands on after watching the film. We have both Afterlife and 1984 collectibles in here that are available for purchase or pre-orders, which will be perfect for the holidays. You can find the entire list below but our number one pick would have to be backing Harbor's Plasma Series Proton Pack HasLab campaign. This crowdfunding project has already been backed and features an actual 1:1 prop Proton Pack from Afterlife with lights, sounds, removable parts, and all for only $399. Check out the entire project right here and there are still three unlockable tiers left, so who knows what else is included.

With the Proton Pack on your mind be sure to also get the Spengler Neutrona Wand that will connect to the pack. Egon's Ghost Hunting Pack will come to life right off the screen with this piece and is a necessary item for any collection. All of the other items on our guide consist of both 1984 and Afterlife Hasbro Plasma Series 6" figure sets. Both waves do have build a figure pieces which will unite different Terror Dogs as seen in the ghostly franchise. We also have add the "in-stock" Mezco Toyz Ghostbusters Box Set that features light-up effects, fabric jumpsuits, great accessories, and incredible sculpts. Lastly, we have Ghost Tap Incense Burner from Numskull that adds some haunting fun detail to your shelves. Check out all of the items on our list below with pre-order and live links located in the titles. Happy Bustin'.

Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack HasLab

"We're making history with this movie-inspired prop replica, scanned directly from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Proton Pack hero prop! (Yes, Sony Pictures Consumer Products let us play with the real thing!). Out-of-this-world tech features lights, sounds, AND a motor for active roleplay and re-creating iconic scenes! Two modes of play include lights and sounds from both the 1984 classic film Ghostbusters and the upcoming 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. Did we use supernatural sorcery? Nope, we just included a switch! Modular and lightweight, this scientific wonder is the closest you can get to strapping a real nuclear particle accelerator to your back (and much less dangerous)!"

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand

"Real or not, with this Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand, fans can pretend to suit up as part of the Ghostbusters team and imagine blastin' all sorts of frightening phantasms and eerie ectoplasmic entities! With premium design and deco, LEDs, authentic sound effects, motorized vibrations intensity adjustment, stream extension with four unique bustin' modes, and display stand, this Neutrona Wand roleplay item is so much fun it's scary!"

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plasma Figures (Sentinel Terror Dog BAF)

"Kids and collectors alike can imagine slimy struggles and eerie ecto-encounters from the Ghostbusters Universe with figures from the Ghostbusters Plasma Series! Featuring premium design, detailing, and articulation, this highly poseable collection of action figures embodies the quality and realism Ghostbusters fans are looking to trap. "

One:12 Collective Deluxe Box Set from Mezco Toyz

"The One:12 Ghostbusters Deluxe Box Set features all four heroes, each boasting two head portraits: one natural and one scared expression, and also features the likeness of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. Each of the 4 paranormal paladins comes with their own proton pack with a light-up feature, perfect for pesky encounters with ectoplasmic entities. Simply press the button on the proton pack to activate! No detail was overlooked when designing the Ghostbusters' uniforms which feature working zippers, functional pockets, nametags, and the Ghostbusters logo."

Ghost Trap Incense Burner from Numskull

"How is anyone supposed to relax with a bunch of ghosts running around? Now you can with this official Ghostbusters Trap Incense Burner, modeled after the iconic ghost trap seen in the films! Simply light an incense and place it in the incense cup inside and relax as fragrant incense smoke seeps out the trap doors smoothly. Keep the doors closed with an incense burning inside to witness the smoke creeping out, just like the Ghostbusters movies when the gang have caught a ghost."

Plasma Series Figures (Terror Dog BAF) from Hasbro

"Kids and collectors alike can imagine slimy struggles and eerie ecto-encounters from the Ghostbusters Universe with figures from the Ghostbusters Plasma Series! Featuring premium design, detailing, and articulation, this highly poseable collection of action figures embodies the quality and realism Ghostbusters fans are looking to trap."