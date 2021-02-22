Sideshow Debuts Oathbreaker Strÿfe For Their Court of the Dead Line

Original collectibles are hard to come by, but there are few places that still make them, like Sideshow Collectibles. Sideshow continues to expand their dark fantasy horror creation, the Court of the Dead, with another premium figure with Oathbreaker Strÿfe: Fallen Mortis Knight. Standing 23" tall, this twisted knight is fully sculpted, and it's packed with some horrific and amazing detail that tells its own story. Sideshow Collectibles puts their own unique touch on these figures with remarkable depth, from rusted armor to the purple essence surrounding parts of his body. Fans of the Court of the Dead series will not want to miss this deadly knight for their own growing collection.

The Court of the Dead Oathbreaker Strÿfe Fallen Mortis Knight Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $580. He is set to rise to form the grave between December 2021 – February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other amazing dark fantasy creations from Court of the Dead from Sideshow too.

Sideshow presents the Oathbreaker Strÿfe: Fallen Mortis Knight Premium Format™ Figure. Strÿfe is a character from Sideshow's original dark fantasy horror property, Court of the Dead.

"Mortis Knight Osseil was once determined to solve an impossible equation to save the Underworld, but the corrupting force of the dreadsgrip offered a deceptively simple solution: sacrifice. In his weakness, he fell for the dreadsgrip's deceit and gave in to his darker nature. He betrayed the knighthood and became Oathbreaker Strÿfe, taking his name in mockery of the Stryfehall, also called Mortiss-Veth, where he first trained to become a knight. Now, every sadistic sacrifice he makes is to build his twisted vision of the perfect Underworld."

"The Oathbreaker Strÿfe: Fallen Mortis Knight Premium Format Figure stands 23" tall, with striking sculpture and paint throughout, setting a new standard for the visual storytelling of the Underworld. Dreadsgrip seeps through this fully sculpted horror collectible and every inch has been considered in exquisite detail- faces, flames, and other meaningful ornate elements bring this terrifying character to (after)life."