Sideshow Reveals New Marvel Comics Grey Hulk vs Wolverine Maquette

Step into the Marvel Universe as two mighty heroes clash with a variant with Sideshow’s newest Wolverine Maquette

Article Summary Discover Sideshow's new Grey Hulk vs Wolverine Maquette, inspired by a classic Marvel clash.

Iconic 23" statue captures Wolverine's claws and Grey Hulk's rage in vivid detail.

Priced at $750, pre-order this must-have for Marvel fans and collectors now.

Inspired by the legendary Incredible Hulk #340 cover by Peter David and Todd McFarlane.

Marvel Comics is filled with some legendary events like Secret Wars or Civil War, and of course, its vast roster of heroes and villains. However, while these characters and events stand out, there are some comic book covers that are so incredible that they are in a league of their own. One of which is The Incredible Hulk #340 (1988) written by Peter David and illustrated by Todd McFarlane. Wolverine steals the spotlight with this cover, showing the Hulk in the reflection of the claws of this infamous mutant. As for the story, it is another clash between the two icons once again, but with the Hulk in his grey form and Wolverine in his brown suit.

Sideshow is now bringing this brutal confrontation to life with a brand new Marvel Comics Marquette that comes in at 23" tall, 20" wide, and 18" deep. The statue captures both heroes, unleashing their primal instincts for another deadly battle that is filled with impressive craftsmanship. From muscle definition, popping veins, and pure testosterone, this is one statue that Wolverine and Hulk fans will not want to miss. This beauty is not cheap, though, and is priced at a mighty $750, with payment plans and pre-orders already being offered at Sideshow Collectibles.

Marvel Comics Grey Hulk vs Wolverine Maquette

"Sideshow presents the Grey Hulk vs Wolverine Maquette, a variant of the long sold-out and highly sought-after Hulk and Wolverine Maquette. This updated Marvel collectible brings a fan-favorite showdown to life in epic detail with new paint applications and sculptural elements."

"This fully sculpted collectible includes both Hulk and Wolverine on an environmental base in a dynamic depiction of one of the biggest duels in comics history. Reminiscent of the bout in Incredible Hulk #340 (1987), the Marvel statue features Logan in a brown and yellow costume and Bruce Banner's alter ego in his original greyscale color scheme. Hulk's brand new, large-browed portrait also pays tribute to the character's appearance in that iconic issue. Display the Grey Hulk vs Wolverine Maquette alongside Sideshow's X-Men collectibles and Avengers collectibles to add even more powerful super heroes to this skirmish."

