Sideshow Summon the X-Men with New Premium Format Rogue Statue

Sideshow Collectibles is returning to the X-Mansion with their newest Premium Format statue featuring the X-Men Rogue

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a 19” Rogue statue inspired by her iconic 90s X-Men look, now available for pre-order.

Rogue stands victorious atop a Sentinel chest plate, showcasing her power and bold character design.

This expert-crafted collectible features swap-out arms for different dynamic poses on display.

Fans can secure Rogue for $745 with payment plans; release slated for November 2025.

Sideshow Collectibles is summoning the X-Men once more as they debut their latest Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure. Rogue, created by Chris Claremont and Michael Golden, first appeared in Avengers Annual #10 (1981). Born Anna Marie in Mississippi, Rogue would sadly discover her mutant power, the ability to absorb memories and abilities through touch, after a traumatic encounter as a teenager. She was initially introduced as a villain and member of Mystique's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. However, she eventually seeks redemption by joining the X-Men and becoming a fan-favorite mutant.

Sideshow is now putting Rogue front and center with this new premium statue that stands 19" tall and features her true uncanny outfit from the 90s. She is placed on top of a Sentinel chest plate, which she just single-handedly brought down and did not even break a sweat. From her skin-tight yellow and green suit, signature leather jacket, yellow gloves, and white streak in her hair, this southern belle is ready for any X-Men display. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $745; payment plans are offered with a November 2025 release date.

Marvel Comics X-Men – Rogue Premium Format Figure

"She's pretty — and she packs a punch! The Rogue Premium Format Figure measures 19" tall, 12.4" wide, and 10" deep as Anna Marie takes a stand against mutantkind's artificial enemies. Clad in her '90s team uniform, she's all strength and sass. Every detail, from her streaked hair and bold posture to her self-assured smirk, indicates she can't wait for the next bout to begin. More Sentinels? No sweat."

"This fully sculpted X-Men collectible depicts Rogue striking a confident stance atop her fallen foe. The base features shredded metal and a broken, exposed canon from a Sentinel chest plate. Victorious, Rogue wears her green and yellow super suit and brown cropped jacket, as well as green and brown accessories, knee-high yellow boots, and matching gloves. The Rogue Premium Format includes two swap-out sets of arms, allowing collectors to display her the moment the gloves come off, or with her fist punching her palm as she braces to beat back another evil robot. "

