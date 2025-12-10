Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Sideways Joins the Fight with New Transformers Voyager Class Figure

New Transformers Age of the Primes figures are on the way from Hasbro including the new Voyager Class Sideways

Article Summary Iconic Transformers character Sideways returns with a new Voyager Class Age of the Primes figure

Features a 5.75" robot that transforms into a motorcycle in 23 easy steps for dynamic play

Includes Mini-Con Crosswise and Rook figures that combine into the Mini-Con Combiner Mirror

Unique flip chest panel lets Sideways display either Autobot or Decepticon allegiance

Sideways is a recurring character in the Transformers franchise, who is often portrayed as a duplicitous agent who plays both sides for his own benefit. First introduced in the 2002 anime series Transformers: Armada, Sideways appeared as a mysterious Autobot who later revealed himself to be a servant of Unicron. His constant shifting allegiances made him one of the series' most unpredictable characters, acting as a spy, manipulator, and chaos-maker. Sideways is now back to create some mischief for both Autobots and Decepticons with a brand new Transformers: Age of the Primes figure.

Coming in at 5.75" tall, Sideways is featured in his more iconic purple deco and can convert into a motorcycle in just 23 steps. Hasbro was also sure to add Mini-Con Crosswise and Rook figures, which have the ability to combine to form the Mini-Con Combiner Mirror. Sideways will also feature a flipped chest icon, allowing him to show both sides of the war. Pre-orders for this new Voyager-class Transformers: Age of the Prime figure are already live for $42.99 with a June 2026 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sideways

"With intricate poseability and attachable tailpipe weapon accessories, this Transformers action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Age of the Primes Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring characters like The Thirteen Nexus Prime, The Thirteen Liege Maximo, Maximal Big Convoy, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

CONVERT FROM ROBOT TO MOTORCYCLE: This Transformers toy figure converts in 23 steps

2 MINI-CON FIGURES THAT COMBINE INTO RIDER: Mini-Con Crosswise and Rook figures combine to make Mini-Con Combiner Mirror, who can ride in motorcycle mode

CHANGE FROM AUTOBOT TO DECEPTICON: Flip chest panel to reveal an Autobot or Decepticon logo

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

