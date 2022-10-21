Silent Hill 2 Bubble Head Nurse Will See You Now with Iconiq Studios

Konami held an incredible Silent Hill panel the other day, dishing out the franchise's next steps. A nice assortment of games is on the way, including a new story set in 1960s Japan. One of the biggest announcements was a next-gen remake of the iconic and legendary game Silent Hill 2 is heading our way. That game is a staple in horror history, and to this day, we still see collectibles from that game. To jump in on all the Silent Hill news, Iconiq Studios has revealed some brand new and very impressive action figures. We step into the Silent Hill hospital once again as the Bubble Head Nurse is ready to see yours now. This horrifying 1/6 scale figure faithfully recreates this enemy from the second game with impressive detail and articulation.

The Bubble Head Nurse features the next level of action figures with a seamless body, hiding the joints under the skin. This realistic action figure brings the horror to life like never before, making it the ultimate Silent Hill collectible. She will come with a variety of swappable hands, interchangeable feet, as well as a rusted pipe. The Bubble Head Nurse will pair well with Iconiq Studios Pyramid Head 1/6 scale figure making any collection a deadly display. Nightmares will come to life in Q4 2023, and pre-orders for the Bubble Head Nurse are live here for $249.

The Silent Hill Doctor Will See You Now

"Silent Hill 2: Bubble Head Nurse – 1/6th scale fully articulated collectible figure – IQGS-02. From Iconiq Studios, Konami, TBLeague, and the tormented mind of James Sunderland comes the highly-detailed and fully posable 1/6 scale figure of Bubble Head Nurse from the critically acclaimed horror masterpiece Silent Hill 2.This menacing creature includes a fully articulated seamless body that is capable of capturing each unsettling twitch and disturbing convolution, a game-accurate head sculpt that meticulously captures every terrifying detail, and more."

One (1) Silent Hill accurate head sculpt

One (1) Custom painted articulated seamless body

One (1) Set of weathered / distressed clothing

One (1) Rusted pipe weapon

Two (2) Open hands

Two (2) Gripping hands

Two (2) Contorted gesture hands

Two (2) neutral feet

Two (2) posted feet

One (1) Base with hospital floor topper