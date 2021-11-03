Silent Hill 2 Pyramid Head Gets New Statue from First 4 Figures

There are not many horror video games out there, but hope is on the horizon with the return of a remastered Dead Space. This is a game that fans have patiently waited for, and it looks like it will deliver, so now hopefully, we can get the return of Silent Hill. Silent Hill has a powerful fanbase, and it's an incredible franchise that definitely deserves to see the power of these next-gen systems. While we do not have a new game to showcase, First 4 Figure is here with the return of Pyramid Head with a brand new statue. Coming out of Silent Hill 2, this statue stands 13.8" tall and shows off the deadly enemy from that is backed with gruesome detail and an intense sculpt.

Holding its Great Knife, this boss enemy is ready to add a bloody good time to your collection and with a pose and deco that will greatly please fans. First 4 Figures is also offering three different versions of Silent Hill 2 Pyramid Head with Standard, Exclusives, and Definitive releases, with each having its own pose which will allow horror fans to display him how they like. The Standard Silent Hill Pyramid Head is priced at $485, is set to release in Q3 2022, and pre-orders for all three can be seen here. Stay Silent.

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest resin collectible, Red Pyramid Thing. This is the first statue to release in the all-new Silent Hill line-up. The Red Pyramid Thing made its debut appearance in the second entry of the Silent Hill franchise: Silent Hill 2. Since then, it has become the most iconic monster and the face of Silent Hill. Also known as "Pyramid Head", its massive pyramid-shaped metal headgear is the Red Pyramid Thing's most prominent feature. It raises its left hand just before swinging its Great Knife, signalling that it's about to strike. The Red Pyramid Thing's butcher outfit is covered in blood as it slaughters anything that dares cross its path."

"The base is inspired by the carpet in the boss room in Lakeview Hotel where James Sunderland has his final encounter with a Red Pyramid Thing and faces two of these. On the back of the base are nine red squares, which is the clickable save point you find just before entering the boss room."

Silent Hill – Red Pyramid Thing (Standard Edition) comes with the following:

Red Pyramid Thing resin painted statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Silent Hill art style

Limited edition numbering

Authentication card