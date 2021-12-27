Silent Hill 2 Red Pyramid Thing Comes to Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective

Fans will have to contour to wait for a new Silent Hill game, but the horrifying adventures can continue with Mezco Toyz. Coming out of Silent Hill 2, Red Pyramid Thing is back as he joins the One:12 Collective figure line with an awe-inspiring release. Featuring a bloody weathering design, this monster is loaded with gruesome detail and a deadly set of accessories. Mezco Toyz has included two swappable heads, as well as his iconic Great Spear and Great Sword weapons. The figure will also come with a massive set of blood splatter effects that I think Mezco fans will really be after. To make thing even better, the Silent Hill figure also comes with a creepy Mannequin and a "slew" of Creepers. Priced at $100, this figure is a must-own One:12 Collective figure with a November 2022 release with pre-orders located here.

"The gruesome headsman, Red Pyramid Thing, slashes his way through the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Red Pyramid Thing is outfitted in a weathered smock as seen in Silent Hill 2, and two interchangeable helmets. Silent Hill's executioner comes complete with the tools of his macabre trade, including the Great Spear and Great Sword with blood splatter FX that attach to both weapons. The nightmare doesn't end there – a Mannequin is included as well as a slew of Creepers. Red Pyramid Thing has become the most well-known monster in the Silent Hill franchise. As the manifestation of James Sunderland's desire for punishment, the Red Pyramid Thing exists to remind James of his past actions and the included signature weapons are instruments of James' inner torment."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE RED PYRAMID THING FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 20 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

Three (3) pairs of holding hands (L&R)

Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

COSTUME:

Weathered smock

Stained under garment

Combat boots

Gloves

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Mannequin

One (1) Great Sword

One (1) Great Spear

One (1) blood splatter FX for Great Spear

One (1) blood splatter FX for Great Knife

One (1) blood splatter FX for body

Three (3) miscellaneous blood splatter FX

Nine (9) assorted Creepers

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post