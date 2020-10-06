Silent Hill Pyramid Head and Bubble Head Nurse Return to Good Smile

Good Smile Company is taking fans back to the horror classic Silent Hill 2 with a figure re-release. To iconic monsters from the game are back with Pyramid Head and the Bubble Head Nurse. Each figma is back and ready to strike fear into the hearts of collectors once again. Both figures will use smooth yet poseable joints giving collectors a wide variety of positions to pose them in. Pyramid Head will be getting some accessories too with his symbolic Great Knife and Spear weapons. He will also be getting a nice variety of interchangeable hands as well as a figure stand to capture that perfect. The Bubble Head Nurse demon is bringing sexy back if a horrifying way. She will also be getting a nice set of accessories with a knife, pipe, and swappable parts for her hands and a secondary head. She is a worthy companion piece to Pyramid Head and will bring the horror of Silent Hill alive in your collection.

Silent Hill 2 is a classic horror game that is still beloved by fans to this day. I can only imagine the hype fans would have if a new game from the franchise would be announced for next gen systems. The love for this game is undying and these two iconic characters will be a great additions to any gamer or horror fans collection. The Silent Hill Red Pyramid Head re-release will be priced at $83.99. He is expected to release in August 2021 and pre-order is open until December 2nd and can be found here. The Silent Hill Bubble Head Nurse is creeping her way in at $73.99. She is set to release also in August 2021 and pre-orders for her are open until December 2 and can be found located here. If you missed the previous release of these two amazing Silent Hill 2 figures then make sure you don't miss out this time.

"The nightmare is back – Silent Hill's executioner is being rereleased once again! From the highly acclaimed horror game 'SILENT HILL 2' comes a rerelease of figma 'Red Pyramid Thing' also known as 'Pyramid Head' – easily the most popular monster in the series!"

"Silent Hill's demon in a nurse outfit, joining the figma series once again! From the highly acclaimed horror game 'SILENT HILL 2' comes a rerelease of the figma of the Bubble Head Nurse – the sinister monster with an oddly sensual charm!"

She comes with both the knife and metal pipe as weapons, as well as alternate head parts.

Be sure to display her with the previously released figma Red Pyramid Thing to bring out the atmosphere of Silent Hill even more!